Zelenskyy: Ukraine agreed with partners on the possibility of purchasing weapons packages, including Patriot

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine has reached agreements with partners regarding the possibility of acquiring a new arms package in Europe and the USA. This includes, in particular, air defense systems, missiles for Patriot, artillery, and other types of weapons that will strengthen the Ukrainian army.

Zelenskyy said this during a press conference, as reported by UNN.

Details

We have agreed with partners on the possibility of buying additional necessary weapons packages in Europe and the USA. We have provided details regarding this package to our friends, and we hope for support. In particular, these are air defense systems and missiles for Patriot. Patriot systems and other systems, as well as artillery and other types that strengthen the Ukrainian army - said Zelenskyy.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that after very positive and constructive conversations with US President Donald Trump, there are all necessary political signals about the resumption of aid supplies to Ukraine.