742mm
It's very expensive: Trump will consider transferring the Patriot system to Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 480 views

US President Donald Trump stated that Ukraine had requested the Patriot system. He will consider the issue, but noted that the systems are very expensive.

It's very expensive: Trump will consider transferring the Patriot system to Ukraine

US President Donald Trump stated that Ukraine requested the Patriot system, but he would consider the decision due to the significant cost of the systems, as reported by UNN.

They would like that. They asked for it. You know, it's a very rare occurrence, because many systems have been sent to Ukraine, but they would like it. I know they made a corresponding request. We will have to look at it. It's very expensive 

- said Trump.

Trump also once again emphasized that he was not satisfied with what was happening in Ukraine.

Recall

The administration of US President Donald Trump is considering the possibility of providing the Ukrainian army with another Patriot anti-aircraft missile system.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

PoliticsNews of the World
MIM-104 Patriot
Donald Trump
United States
Ukraine
