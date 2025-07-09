It's very expensive: Trump will consider transferring the Patriot system to Ukraine

US President Donald Trump stated that Ukraine requested the Patriot system, but he would consider the decision due to the significant cost of the systems, as reported by UNN.

They would like that. They asked for it. You know, it's a very rare occurrence, because many systems have been sent to Ukraine, but they would like it. I know they made a corresponding request. We will have to look at it. It's very expensive - said Trump.

Trump also once again emphasized that he was not satisfied with what was happening in Ukraine.

Recall

The administration of US President Donald Trump is considering the possibility of providing the Ukrainian army with another Patriot anti-aircraft missile system.