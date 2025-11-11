Lithuania intercepted eight weather balloons and a homemade drone launched from Belarus

$41.960.02
Exclusive
02:28 PM • 4348 views
Pyrotechnics, fight with law enforcement, thrown chairs: a "conflict" unfolds in "Oleksandriya" between ultras and the club's management PhotoVideo
01:20 PM • 7928 views
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed the strike on the oil refinery in Russia's Orenburg region.
01:01 PM • 15642 views
The Ministry of Education and Science dismisses 50 rectors but holds on to a fugitive bribe-taker: why Odarchenko is still a rector
Exclusive
12:30 PM • 15715 views
Dangerous mutated flu spreading in Britain: virologist explains whether it threatens Ukraine
Exclusive
09:41 AM • 16652 views
Mindyсh left the country before the searches because NABU did not set detention indices at the border - sources
Exclusive
November 11, 08:48 AM • 21989 views
Video about power outage in Kyiv subway spreads online: subway commented
November 11, 07:08 AM • 24157 views
Romania reported crash and debris of drone after a Russian attack on Ukraine near the border
November 11, 05:31 AM • 27467 views
Record in 2 years: EU granted protection to over 79,000 refugees from Ukraine in September, leading countries named
November 10, 09:39 PM • 64342 views
Syrskyi: Russia deployed 150,000 soldiers to Pokrovsk to break through the Ukrainian Armed Forces' defense
November 10, 06:35 PM • 76473 views
Everyone who built schemes must receive a clear procedural response: Zelenskyy reacted to the exposure of corruption in the energy sector
Popular news
Enemy losses: Russian army lost over a thousand soldiers and hundreds of UAVs in a dayNovember 11, 05:15 AM • 8916 views
ISW: Russia's call-up of reservists to protect infrastructure conceals plans to send them to UkraineNovember 11, 05:44 AM • 10572 views
SSO of the Armed Forces of Ukraine revealed the situation in Pokrovsk: what is happening in the hottest directionPhotoNovember 11, 07:02 AM • 13778 views
"Damn liars": Kim Kardashian failed the bar exam despite the predictions of four psychics09:14 AM • 14167 views
Top 5 recipes for syrnyky: fluffy, tender, savory, steamed, and with bananaPhoto01:27 PM • 9524 views
Pyrotechnics, fight with law enforcement, thrown chairs: a "conflict" unfolds in "Oleksandriya" between ultras and the club's management PhotoVideo
Exclusive
02:28 PM • 4310 views
Top 5 recipes for syrnyky: fluffy, tender, savory, steamed, and with bananaPhoto01:27 PM • 9666 views
The Ministry of Education and Science dismisses 50 rectors but holds on to a fugitive bribe-taker: why Odarchenko is still a rector01:01 PM • 15622 views
Dangerous mutated flu spreading in Britain: virologist explains whether it threatens Ukraine
Exclusive
12:30 PM • 15695 views
Top 5 original recipes for dishes with radishPhotoNovember 10, 02:34 PM • 78675 views
UNN Lite
Sotheby's has a big prize at stake: the Lauder billionaire collection could fetch $500 millionPhoto02:28 PM • 1398 views
"Damn liars": Kim Kardashian failed the bar exam despite the predictions of four psychics09:14 AM • 14228 views
The Ukraina! Film Festival has concluded in Poland: the winning films have been announcedPhotoNovember 10, 01:25 PM • 52591 views
Most Ukrainians do not believe in sales and will not buy on Black Friday: what will the rest choose?November 10, 10:51 AM • 127694 views
Hollywood's coolest movie cars go up for auctionPhotoNovember 8, 02:30 PM • 131905 views
Lithuania intercepted eight weather balloons and a homemade drone launched from Belarus

Kyiv • UNN

 • 696 views

Lithuanian border guards stopped eight balloons and a homemade drone launched from Belarus. The weather balloons were carrying over 13,000 packs of illegal cigarettes, and the drone was also likely carrying contraband.

Lithuania intercepted eight weather balloons and a homemade drone launched from Belarus

On the night of Tuesday, November 11, Lithuanian border guards stopped eight balloons launched from the territory of Belarus, which, according to preliminary information, were transporting more than 13,000 packs of illegal cigarettes, and also intercepted a homemade drone. This was reported by LRT, writes UNN.

This morning, around 8:30, a balloon with contraband cargo - cigarettes - was found at the Rudninkai training ground.

- the message says.

According to Giedrius Mišutis, a representative of the State Border Guard Service (VSAT), the found balloon was carrying a standard cargo of three boxes - 1,500 packs of illegal cigarettes.

VSAT reported that a total of eight meteorological balloons flying from Belarus to Lithuania were intercepted on the night from Monday to Tuesday and on Tuesday morning. According to preliminary data, they were carrying more than 13,000 packs of smuggled cigarettes.

Two interception cases were recorded in the Šalčininkai district, the other six - in the Varėna district. In seven cases, the balloons were detected thanks to border intelligence information, and one more - by the police.

As usual, all cargo had GPS transmitters attached, which smugglers use to track their packages. VSAT is conducting a pre-trial investigation for illegal possession of excisable goods

- the service noted.

In addition, last night in the Šalčininkai district, border guards landed a homemade drone that flew in from Belarus; it probably also carried contraband. The drone's cargo has not yet been found, and the search continues.

According to BNS, due to contraband balloons on the night from Monday to Tuesday, three planes that were supposed to land at Vilnius Airport were redirected to Kaunas and Riga, affecting 470 passengers.

Temporary restrictions were introduced after receiving information about unidentified objects in the airspace. According to NKVC, 34 such radar marks were recorded that night.

Vilnius Airport operations temporarily suspended due to a balloon09.11.25, 11:48 • 8556 views

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
Technology
State Border of Ukraine
Belarus
Riga
Kaunas
Lithuania