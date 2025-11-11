Lithuania intercepted eight weather balloons and a homemade drone launched from Belarus

On the night of Tuesday, November 11, Lithuanian border guards stopped eight balloons launched from the territory of Belarus, which, according to preliminary information, were transporting more than 13,000 packs of illegal cigarettes, and also intercepted a homemade drone. This was reported by LRT, writes UNN.

This morning, around 8:30, a balloon with contraband cargo - cigarettes - was found at the Rudninkai training ground. - the message says.

According to Giedrius Mišutis, a representative of the State Border Guard Service (VSAT), the found balloon was carrying a standard cargo of three boxes - 1,500 packs of illegal cigarettes.

VSAT reported that a total of eight meteorological balloons flying from Belarus to Lithuania were intercepted on the night from Monday to Tuesday and on Tuesday morning. According to preliminary data, they were carrying more than 13,000 packs of smuggled cigarettes.

Two interception cases were recorded in the Šalčininkai district, the other six - in the Varėna district. In seven cases, the balloons were detected thanks to border intelligence information, and one more - by the police.

As usual, all cargo had GPS transmitters attached, which smugglers use to track their packages. VSAT is conducting a pre-trial investigation for illegal possession of excisable goods - the service noted.

In addition, last night in the Šalčininkai district, border guards landed a homemade drone that flew in from Belarus; it probably also carried contraband. The drone's cargo has not yet been found, and the search continues.

According to BNS, due to contraband balloons on the night from Monday to Tuesday, three planes that were supposed to land at Vilnius Airport were redirected to Kaunas and Riga, affecting 470 passengers.

Temporary restrictions were introduced after receiving information about unidentified objects in the airspace. According to NKVC, 34 such radar marks were recorded that night.

