We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 15142 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 27455 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 64206 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 212925 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 122139 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 391309 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310233 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213648 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244169 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255067 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

News by theme

Evacuation due to a letter with powder: 300 Lithuanian schoolchildren in danger of chemical contamination

A letter with a white powder of unknown origin was found in a Kaunas school, leading to the evacuation of 300 people. Rescuers wearing protective suits collected the substance for testing in a laboratory.

News of the World • December 18, 04:45 PM • 23413 views

Lithuanian customs officers find a parcel with a camouflage uniform in a passenger train Kaliningrad-Moscow

Four batches of military items were found on passenger trains from Kaliningrad to Moscow. Camouflage pants and camouflage nets intended for the Russian military in Ukraine were confiscated.

News of the World • October 6, 03:39 AM • 22983 views

Germany to deploy about 5 thousand troops in Lithuania

Germany plans to deploy about 5,000 troops in Lithuania, which will be a historic step for the defense of NATO's eastern flank, and a full-fledged brigade will be deployed by 2027.

News of the World • December 18, 01:28 PM • 26143 views