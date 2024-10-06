Lithuanian customs officers find a parcel with a camouflage uniform in a passenger train Kaliningrad-Moscow

Employees of the Kaunas Territorial Customs and the Lithuanian Criminal Customs Service found four consignments of various military items on passenger trains traveling from Kaliningrad to Moscow. This was reported by Delfi, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that employees of the Kaunas Territorial Customs and Criminal Customs Service at the Kibartai railway station found a mail parcel with allegedly military items - camouflage pants - in a mail car of a Kaliningrad-Moscow passenger train during inspection.

This is not the first time such supplies have been detected. It is believed that these camouflage pants are intended for the armed forces of the Russian Federation in the war against Ukraine.

In total, 5 units of camouflage pants were seized in accordance with the EU Council Regulation.

It is also reported that on October 1, a similar shipment (with five camouflage nets) was intercepted in Kibartai on a train heading from Kaliningrad.

Two more consignments of military items intended for the Russian military - nets for camouflaging guns - were on the same trains and were seized by customs officers on September 27-29.

According to customs officials, such cargoes, which are intended for Russian forces fighting against Ukraine, are usually sent by members of various NGOs in Kaliningrad.

The confiscated goods are transferred by Lithuanian customs as aid to Ukraine.

Lithuania submits documents to ICC to open case against Lukashenko: details