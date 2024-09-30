Lithuania submits documents to ICC to open case against Lukashenko: details

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 104506 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 168599 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 138726 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 143627 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 139233 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 182876 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112097 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 173355 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104762 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 100869 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 110572 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: "He can come back when he is ready for peace"

February 28, 06:35 PM • 112703 views
Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

February 28, 07:04 PM • 53208 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 59847 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 168597 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 182875 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 173354 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 200724 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 189622 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 142224 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 142241 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 146927 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

February 28, 09:03 AM • 138332 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 155191 views
Lithuania submits documents to ICC to open case against Lukashenko: details

Lithuania submits documents to ICC to open case against Lukashenko: details

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 18986 views

The Lithuanian Ministry of Justice has applied to the ICC to investigate crimes against humanity in Belarus. The opposition welcomes this decision and calls on other countries to support the initiative.

The Lithuanian Ministry of Justice has submitted a request to the International Criminal Court in The Hague (ICC) to investigate crimes against humanity committed by the regime of Belarusian dictator Alyaksandr Lukashenka. This was reported by LRT and the leader of the Belarusian opposition Sviatlana Tikhanovskaya, UNN reports with reference to Delfi.

According to LRT, these are crimes such as forced deportation, persecution of people for their political views, and other violations of international law. The decision was made by the Lithuanian government on the basis of materials received from Belarusian oppositionists.

Putin's prosecution: how the ICC complements Ukraine's efforts to bring war crimes to justice13.09.24, 19:57 • 21643 views

"We are grateful to the Lithuanian government for its principled decision and actions. It gives hope to hundreds of thousands of victims, to all victims of repression. Hope for justice, hope that crimes will not go unpunished. The perpetrators must be brought to international justice, and the repression must stop." All illegally convicted persons must be released and rehabilitated," Tikhanovska wrote on her Telegram channel.

Deputy Chairman of the Joint Transitional Cabinet of Belarus Pavel Latushko noted that Lithuania had set a "historical precedent" - for the first time, a request was submitted to the ICC about the situation in a state that is not a signatory to the Rome Statute. The Belarusian opposition insists that the crimes of Lukashenka's regime are of a transboundary nature and therefore fall under the jurisdiction of the court.

Belarusian oppositionists called on other ICC member states to support Lithuania's decision.

ICC prosecutor: there is progress in bringing Putin to justice12.09.24, 00:06 • 24552 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

PoliticsNews of the World

