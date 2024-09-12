ICC prosecutor: there is progress in bringing Putin to justice

Kareem Khan, prosecutor at the International Criminal Court (ICC), said that significant progress has been made in bringing Russian President Vladimir Putin to justice for war crimes in Ukraine. However, he emphasized the need for real solidarity from the international community to achieve this goal. This was reported by My-Ukraine, according to UNN.

“We are making progress toward putting Putin in jail, but we need real solidarity among states,” Khan emphasized.

The ICC prosecutor noted that judges have already issued arrest warrants for Russian officials, including Putin. Now, he said, the support of states that are ready to uphold “systemic rules” is needed not only in Ukraine but also around the world.

“The main message is this: this is not a talk show, this is something we do behind the scenes. And for those who think that there is no chance to bring to justice, well, here are examples - Milosevic, Karadzic, President Charles Taylor, former President Hissène Habré - they all felt what accountability is in the courtroom,” Karim Khan emphasized.

