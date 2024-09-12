ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 117327 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 119772 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 195183 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 151857 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 151909 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 142544 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 196692 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112386 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 185593 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105058 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

ICC prosecutor: there is progress in bringing Putin to justice

ICC prosecutor: there is progress in bringing Putin to justice

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24553 views

Kareem Khan announced significant progress in the case against Putin for war crimes in Ukraine. The ICC prosecutor emphasized the need for international solidarity to achieve the goal of accountability.

Kareem Khan, prosecutor at the International Criminal Court (ICC), said that significant progress has been made in bringing Russian President Vladimir Putin to justice for war crimes in Ukraine. However, he emphasized the need for real solidarity from the international community to achieve this goal. This was reported by My-Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

“We are making progress toward putting Putin in jail, but we need real solidarity among states,” Khan emphasized.

The ICC prosecutor noted that judges have already issued arrest warrants for Russian officials, including Putin. Now, he said, the support of states that are ready to uphold “systemic rules” is needed not only in Ukraine but also around the world.

“The main message is this: this is not a talk show, this is something we do behind the scenes. And for those who think that there is no chance to bring to justice, well, here are examples - Milosevic, Karadzic, President Charles Taylor, former President Hissène Habré - they all felt what accountability is in the courtroom,” Karim Khan emphasized.

Khan emphasized that the process of bringing to justice is not a public show, but a serious work that is being done behind the scenes. He recalled previous successful cases of bringing high-ranking officials to justice:

  • “For those who believe that there is no chance of prosecution, here are examples - Milosevic, Karadzic, President Charles Taylor, former President Hissen Habré - all of them felt what responsibility is in the courtroom,” the prosecutor emphasized.

Putin seeks to capture all of Ukraine to restore the empire - Blinken11.09.24, 19:56 • 22675 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

WarCrimes and emergencies

