Putin seeks to capture all of Ukraine to restore the empire - Blinken

U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said that Putin's aggression is not limited to just a part of Ukraine, as he seeks to seize the entire country to restore the Russian empire. Blinken said this at the Fourth Summit of the Crimean Platform, an UNN correspondent reports.

"Crimea has shown that Putin's aggression is never satisfied with having only a part of Ukraine, because he wants the whole country. He says this openly, he wants to restore the Russian empire, threatening the entire existence of Ukraine. Here we have to catch Putin at his word, because trying to rewrite the borders by force only strengthens Putin's portrait," Blinken said.

He also mentioned the harassment of the indigenous population of Crimea, persecution of the press and other crimes of the Russian Federation.

Recall

US Secretary of State Blinken saidthat Biden does not rule out the possibility of Ukrainian strikes deep into Russia. The United States is adapting its support for Ukraine, taking into account its needs and ability to use sophisticated weapons systems.