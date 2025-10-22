Vilnius Airport suspended operations due to dozens of smuggler balloons

On Tuesday, October 21, air traffic was temporarily suspended at the airport of the Lithuanian capital. This was reported by UNN with reference to Reuters.

Details

According to the Lithuanian National Crisis Management Center, air traffic at Vilnius Airport was suspended due to the presence of dozens of smuggler balloons in the country's airspace.

Lithuanian law enforcement officers reported that these balloons were used to smuggle cigarettes from Belarus. Because of this, eight flights were redirected to the airport of the Lithuanian city of Kaunas, as well as to the capital of Poland, Warsaw.

Before that, Vilnius airport was closed on October 5 due to a similar incident with helium balloons carrying smuggled cigarettes from neighboring Belarus.

Which European countries have spotted suspicious drones in their airspace: will they be shot down?