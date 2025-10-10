Which European countries have spotted suspicious drones in their airspace: will they be shot down?

Over the past few months, the number of reports of drones flying over European airspace has sharply increased. At least 10 European countries have witnessed mysterious drone incursions in recent months, writes UNN.

Poland

On the night of September 10, 19 incursions into Polish airspace were recorded.

According to Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, a significant portion of the drones flew in from Belarus.

Some of them were shot down. These were likely objects that could cause damage upon falling. Combat aircraft were used to shoot them down. It is known that Dutch F-35s, which arrived in Poland on September 1 and were to remain there until the end of the year, participated in the operation. The Polish Air Force is expected to receive its first such aircraft at the end of next year. The military has not yet announced whether Polish F-16s were also involved. - Polish media reported.

16 Russian drones have already been found in Poland, one of them crashed near a military base

It was also reported that Russia had been preparing drone attacks against Poland since July of this year. Polish and Lithuanian SIM cards were used for this purpose.

It later became known that the State Protection Service neutralized a drone flying over sensitive government facilities in Warsaw.

At the same time, a 21-year-old Ukrainian and a 17-year-old Belarusian were detained in Warsaw for launching a drone over government buildings and the Belvedere Palace. They could face up to five years in prison for violating aviation law.

Drone launch over government buildings in Warsaw: Polish special services stated that it was controlled by a Ukrainian man and a Belarusian woman

Romania

At the end of September, drone fragments were discovered in Romania. Parts of the aircraft were found in the area of the Sontea Noua canal, in Tulcea county.

According to statistics, at least 20 cases of Russian drone crashes have been recorded on Romanian territory.

Romania detects another Russian drone: fragments found in Danube Delta

Against this backdrop, Romanian Minister of National Defense Ionuț Moșteanu announced the completion of the development of a methodological framework for applying legislation on shooting down drones and piloted military aircraft that violate national airspace.

Romania has developed a methodology for shooting down military aircraft and trespassing drones

Romanian President Nicușor Dan spoke about Russian drone flights in the airspace of European countries and their downing, stating that when it comes to drones, it is important to demonstrate resolve in the face of potential aggression.

The situation is more complex when Russian aircraft enter the airspace of EU and NATO countries, he added.

The Russians' intention is to provoke EU and NATO countries, as well as to sow doubt in Western societies. This is done to cause distrust and fatigue with aid to Ukraine from European states.

Displaying aggressive behavior: Romanian President speaks out on Russian drones over Europe

Denmark

Also, unknown drones were detected at the end of September in Denmark, circling airports. Danish and NATO authorities stated that it is currently unclear who is behind the drone flights, but noted that Russia's involvement cannot be ruled out.

Danish authorities claim they considered invoking Article 4 of NATO, like the Poles, as it was a hybrid attack with a "systematic approach" near critical infrastructure.

After a series of drone detections over airports and military facilities, the Danish Armed Forces urgently called up hundreds of reservists.

Denmark urgently calls up reservists due to drone incidents

In addition, the Danish government imposed a temporary ban on the use of civilian drones in national airspace during the European Political Community summit.

Denmark to close airspace for UAVs for a week due to European Political Community summit

Finland

In Finland, an unknown drone was spotted over a hydroelectric power plant in Rovaniemi, in the north of the country.

Since August, power plants in the country have become no-fly zones, where the use of drones is prohibited.

A passerby noticed the drone in Rovaniemi and contacted the police.

Drone spotted over hydropower plant in Finland

On Monday, October 6, a drone flew over the Presidential Palace of Finland.

A witness to the incident reported seeing two men operating a drone in Helsinki's Market Square. The witness noted that he approached them to talk, and they said they were tourists from Hong Kong.

Market Square and the Presidential Palace are in a no-fly zone, so the witness reported the drone to emergency services. The police noted that they were also aware of the incident. According to Helsinki police inspector Markus Koskinen, emergency services confirmed that the drone was no longer flying in the prohibited area.

Finnish President Alexander Stubb stated that "there are protocols, and therefore, basically, the country will first check the information regarding drones, and then the Air Force decides what needs to be done. Everything depends on the situation."

Norway

On September 21, after 9:00 PM, drones were spotted by the military over the Akershus Fortress in central Oslo.

Police Chief of Operations Øyvind Hammersvold confirmed the presence of drones in the military zone. According to him, the military were the first to detect the drones.

It later became known that the police detained two Singaporean citizens. Their involvement in the incident is currently being investigated by law enforcement agencies.

Drone threat triggers alarm in Norway: two foreigners detained - AftonBladet

On October 1, a drone was again recorded in Norway - this time near Brønnøysund Airport, just a day after reports of a drone in the area of the Sleipner oil and gas field.

Drone spotted again near airport in Norway

Also on Monday, October 6, Norway's Oslo Airport temporarily suspended one or more landings on Monday morning after a report of a drone near the airport.

The Norwegian news agency, citing police, reported that around midnight, a report was received that a Norwegian Air pilot believed he saw three to five drones during an approach to the airport.

Drone again disrupted traffic at Oslo Airport in Norway

France

On the night of Sunday, September 21, to Monday, "unknown" drones were spotted over the Mourmelon-le-Grand military base in France.

Information regarding unknown UAVs over the Mourmelon-le-Grand military base was received on Thursday, September 25. It concerned small devices, not "military-controlled drones."

"This incident was called 'exceptional' by the public service. They emphasize that there is currently no reason to believe that foreign interference may be involved. The incident occurred on the night of Sunday, September 21, to Monday, September 22. An investigation is underway regarding several observed unknown unmanned aerial vehicles," French media reported.

"Unknown" UAVs spotted in France last weekend: they flew over a military base

Already in early October, off the coast of Saint-Nazaire, French military boarded the Russian tanker "Pushpa," which had repeatedly changed names and flags and is under international sanctions. The vessel is linked to a "ghost fleet" that finances Russian troops and may be involved in sabotage operations.

France detains Russian 'ghost ship' from which drones were allegedly launched across Europe - Le Parisien

French President Emmanuel Macron, at the Copenhagen summit, spoke about the need for greater unpredictability to strengthen deterrence. He noted that drones violating airspace can be destroyed and called for increased sanctions against Russia.

Macron: European deterrence needs "more unpredictability", and trespassing drones can be destroyed

Germany

Drones were recorded on September 25 after 9:00 PM. Initially, two small devices flew over the Thyssenkrupp plant, later a group of drones over the Kiel University Hospital. After 10:00 PM, similar devices appeared over the coastal power plant and the Kiel Canal, as well as over Kiel Bay.

In addition, drones flew over the state parliament building in Kiel and observed the Heide oil refinery, which supplies gas to Hamburg Airport. According to police observations, the drones moved along parallel trajectories, which may indicate an attempt at precise measurements.

Mass drone flights over critical infrastructure facilities recorded in Germany - Spiegel

After this, the German Cabinet of Ministers adopted a law allowing the police to shoot down drones that violate airspace, including in cases of acute threat. This decision was made after drone incidents at airports, particularly in Munich, and an increase in air traffic violations.

German police to be allowed to shoot down unauthorized drones - Reuters

German Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt announced the creation of a federal police unit to combat drones, as well as a research and development unit. Germany will cooperate with Israel, Ukraine, and European partners, and the Bundeswehr will be authorized to assist the police in shooting down drones.

Germany creates special police unit to combat drones

A recent report by the German National Air Navigation Service (DFS) states that 144 drone flights were registered this year, 35 of which were near Frankfurt Airport.

Lithuania, Estonia

A drone that flew in from Belarus earlier this week was discovered at the Gaižiūnai training ground in Jonava district, Lithuania. This information was confirmed by Minister of National Defense Dovilė Šakalienė.

On July 28, an unknown drone crossed Lithuanian airspace from Belarus, spotted at an altitude of about 200 meters near Vilnius. Lithuanian media speculated that it could have been a Russian "Gerbera" drone, similar to a "Shahed," or a smuggler's UAV.

Unknown UAV from Belarus flew into Lithuanian airspace near Vilnius

On September 23, the Lithuanian Seimas adopted amendments to the Aviation Law and the Statute on the Use of Military Force, which allow the army to react more promptly to drones posing a threat to the country's airspace.

Lithuania strengthens drone defense: army will be able to neutralize threats in airspace faster

On September 19, Estonian airspace was violated by Russian military aircraft.

According to media reports, three Russian MiG-31 fighters illegally entered Estonian airspace and remained there for 12 minutes.

Russian military aircraft violated Estonian airspace - media

Belgium

Around 1:45 AM on Friday, October 3, 15 drones were spotted over the Elsenborn military base in the eastern province of Liège. The incident was confirmed by the office of Belgian Defense Minister Theo Francken. The base, covering 28 square kilometers and located a few kilometers from the German border, is an army training camp with safe firing zones.

According to VRT News military expert Jens Franssen, during accidental tests of the drone detection system, the equipment recorded drones that likely flew across the border into Germany, where they were also spotted by local police in the town of Düren.

It is not yet known where the drones came from or who controlled them. The Belgian military has launched an investigation into the incident to clarify the circumstances and possible security threats.

15 drones spotted over Belgian military base: military launches investigation

Reaction of world leaders

US President Donald Trump stated that he considers it the right decision for Alliance countries to shoot down Russian aircraft if they violate their airspace.

Trump said NATO should shoot down Russian planes in case of invasion

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte supported Trump's comments that NATO member countries should shoot down Russian drones and aircraft if they enter their airspace, if such a step is necessary.

"If it's necessary. So I completely agree with President Trump: if it's necessary," Rutte said.

He added that NATO military personnel are trained to assess such threats and determine whether they can escort Russian aircraft from allied territory or take further action.

Rutte supported Trump on shooting down Russian planes and drones violating NATO airspace if necessary

The European Parliament adopted a resolution demanding a unified EU response to Russian violations and hybrid warfare threats, condemning violations of EU airspace and interference with EU infrastructure, and demanding coordinated and proportionate actions, including the destruction of aerial threats.

In the resolution, MEPs strongly condemn Russia's "reckless and escalatory actions" regarding the violation of the airspace of EU and NATO member states: Poland, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, and Romania. They also condemn deliberate drone incursions targeting critical infrastructure in Denmark, Sweden, and Norway. According to MEPs, these are part of Russia's "systematic military and hybrid warfare and provocations against the EU" and its member states. Russia bears full and undeniable responsibility for actions in the airspace of Poland, Estonia, and Romania.

European Parliament calls for EU response to Russian violations and hybrid warfare: including the destruction of air threats