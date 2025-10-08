German police to be allowed to shoot down unauthorized drones - Reuters

$41.320.03
48.170.10
12:14 PM • 8840 views
Tetiana Berezhna may become Ukraine's Vice Prime Minister for Humanitarian Policy: the faction supported her candidacy
Exclusive
11:52 AM • 13047 views
Russian "Shaheds" started hitting moving targets: an expert explained how the Russian army manages to do this
Exclusive
10:08 AM • 18285 views
Medicines at the lowest price: why pharmacies are obliged to save your money
09:05 AM • 18411 views
Rada recognized the impossibility of local elections during the war: this to allow communities, mayors, and councils to continue their work
08:55 AM • 18499 views
"Europe must react": von der Leyen declared hybrid warfare and announced a roadmap of actions in two weeks
07:23 AM • 17675 views
Russia attacked energy facilities in two regions, Chernihiv region has power outage schedules - Ministry of Energy
October 8, 07:01 AM • 20936 views
Train traffic on the Nizhyn direction is restricted due to shelling: list of delayed trains
October 8, 07:01 AM • 19116 views
The price of gold continues to rise and break records, and silver has also reacted to this increase
October 8, 06:24 AM • 17474 views
154 out of 183 drones launched by Russia neutralized over Ukraine overnight
October 7, 03:10 PM • 62123 views
Bohdan Boiko: trust and systematic approach are the foundation of FC "Metalist 1925" in the fight for leadership
The Czech Republic may transfer 30 modernized T-72M4CZ tanks to Ukraine - General Staff of the countryOctober 8, 04:41 AM • 26876 views
Fashion after 60: short haircuts that give youth and confidencePhoto07:12 AM • 36785 views
Cristiano Ronaldo became the first billionaire footballer in history07:42 AM • 18905 views
Half a million a month during the war: how the NBU's chief lawyer lives while the military raises money for dronesPhoto09:38 AM • 13692 views
Belgian Waffles: Five Original and Delicious RecipesPhoto11:27 AM • 8406 views
Tetiana Berezhna may become Ukraine's Vice Prime Minister for Humanitarian Policy: the faction supported her candidacy12:14 PM • 8840 views
Raiding and corruption in NABU: what MP Khrystenko will testify about11:59 AM • 6840 views
Russian "Shaheds" started hitting moving targets: an expert explained how the Russian army manages to do this

Exclusive

11:52 AM • 13048 views
Exclusive
11:52 AM • 13048 views
Belgian Waffles: Five Original and Delicious RecipesPhoto11:27 AM • 8858 views
Medicines at the lowest price: why pharmacies are obliged to save your money

Exclusive

10:08 AM • 18286 views
Exclusive
10:08 AM • 18286 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
J. D. Vance
Andriy Yermak
Friedrich Merz
Ukraine
Poland
Chernihiv Oblast
Germany
Ternopil Oblast
Cristiano Ronaldo became the first billionaire footballer in history07:42 AM • 19083 views
Trump criticized the decision to invite Bad Bunny as a Super Bowl halftime show headlinerOctober 7, 11:00 AM • 40484 views
Selena Gomez shared a touching video from her own weddingOctober 6, 06:42 PM • 43562 views
Taylor Swift answered in a few words the question of when her wedding will take placeOctober 4, 11:30 AM • 95056 views
Taylor Swift on a popular British show impressed with a ring from Travis KelceOctober 3, 05:13 PM • 89742 views
Shahed-136
WhatsApp
Signal
Facebook
The Guardian

German police to be allowed to shoot down unauthorized drones - Reuters

Kyiv • UNN

 • 480 views

The German cabinet has approved a law allowing police to shoot down drones that violate airspace, including in cases of acute threat. This decision was made after drone incidents at airports, particularly in Munich, and an increase in the number of air traffic violations.

German police to be allowed to shoot down unauthorized drones - Reuters

In Germany, the police will be given powers to shoot down unauthorized drones, similar to those that disrupted airports across Europe, and which some European leaders attribute to Russia's hybrid warfare. This is reported by UNN with reference to Reuters.

Details

The new law, agreed upon by the cabinet on Wednesday and awaiting parliamentary approval, explicitly authorizes the police to shoot down drones that violate German airspace, including shooting them down in cases of acute threat or serious damage.

Other methods available for shooting down drones include using lasers or jamming signals to disrupt control and navigation channels.

Drone incidents threaten our security. We will not allow this. We are strengthening the powers of the Federal Police so that drones can be detected and countered more quickly in the future.

- said Chancellor Friedrich Merz in a post on the social media platform X.

The new law comes after dozens of flights were diverted or canceled at Munich Airport, Germany's second-largest airport, last Friday due to an unknown drone being detected in the airspace. As a result, more than 10,000 passengers were stranded at the airport.

Leading EU arms company warns of drone threat to secret factories: demands clear rules for their elimination08.10.25, 13:31 • 1546 views

Merz said he believed Russia was behind the launch of many drones that flew over Germany last weekend, but none of them were armed, but rather carried out reconnaissance flights.

Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt said that a special unit would be created within the federal police to combat drones, and researchers would consult with Israel and Ukraine, as they are more advanced in drone technology.

Police will deal with drones flying at approximately tree-top level, while more powerful drones should be dealt with by the military, Dobrindt said.

According to Deutsche Flugsicherung (DFS), Germany recorded 172 drone-related air traffic violations from January to the end of September 2025, compared to 129 cases in the same period last year and 121 cases in 2023.

Addition

The Dutch cabinet is preparing to create a special airspace where autonomous drones capable of flying beyond the operators' direct line of sight will be tested. According to the plan, the test site should be operational after the summer of 2026, although final approval of the airspace is still ongoing.

Pavlo Zinchenko

