Displaying aggressive behavior: Romanian President speaks out on Russian drones over Europe

Romanian President Nicușor Dan spoke about Russian drone flights in European airspace and their downing. This is reported by UNN with reference to Euronews.

Details

According to the president, when it comes to drones, it is important to demonstrate determination in the face of potential aggression. The situation is more complicated when Russian planes fly into the airspace of EU and NATO countries, he added.

The intention of the Russians is to provoke EU and NATO countries, as well as to cause doubts in Western societies. This is done to cause distrust and fatigue from European states' assistance to Ukraine.

At the same time, NATO members have sufficient means for self-defense, Dan says. And although Romanian citizens and other European countries can currently be calm, it is better to train and equip armies now – because Russia continues to demonstrate aggressive behavior.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that Romania and Ukraine plan to quickly start joint production of defense drones.