Anti-Corruption or Commercial Bureau? Why NABU cases turn into business disputes
"They will be unable to react quickly enough to any escalation and to problems": political scientist assessed how the US shutdown could affect Ukraine
Parliamentary elections in the Czech Republic: political scientist explained how they will affect Ukraine
Venislavsky explained how allowing men under 22 to leave Ukraine benefits the state and how it affected mobilization.
President ordered a full inspection after 9 people died due to bad weather in Odesa
Will electricity tariffs for the population increase in November – Ministry of Energy's response
US government shuts down for the first time since 2019: who will get paid during the shutdown and who won't
Eight-day blackout: EU calls on Russia to immediately withdraw all its forces from Zaporizhzhia NPP and all of Ukraine
New category of basic social assistance recipients, subsidy appointments, coin withdrawal: innovations from October 1
It is important for the world to know what the consequences could be: Zelenskyy discussed the longest blackout at the occupied ZNPP with the UN Secretary-General
Displaying aggressive behavior: Romanian President speaks out on Russian drones over Europe

Kyiv • UNN

 • 716 views

Nicușor Dan emphasized the importance of resolve and the need to strengthen armies to counter Russia's aggressive behavior.

Displaying aggressive behavior: Romanian President speaks out on Russian drones over Europe

Romanian President Nicușor Dan spoke about Russian drone flights in European airspace and their downing. This is reported by UNN with reference to Euronews.

Details

According to the president, when it comes to drones, it is important to demonstrate determination in the face of potential aggression. The situation is more complicated when Russian planes fly into the airspace of EU and NATO countries, he added.

The intention of the Russians is to provoke EU and NATO countries, as well as to cause doubts in Western societies. This is done to cause distrust and fatigue from European states' assistance to Ukraine.

At the same time, NATO members have sufficient means for self-defense, Dan says. And although Romanian citizens and other European countries can currently be calm, it is better to train and equip armies now – because Russia continues to demonstrate aggressive behavior.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that Romania and Ukraine plan to quickly start joint production of defense drones.

Yevhen Ustimenko

News of the World
Nicușor Dan
NATO
Romania
Ukraine