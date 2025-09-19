Russian military aircraft violated Estonian airspace - media

Estonian airspace was violated by Russian military aircraft on Friday, European and NATO sources told Reuters, according to UNN.

According to media reports, three Russian MiG-31 fighter jets illegally entered Estonian airspace and remained there for 12 minutes.

