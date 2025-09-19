Estonia makes claims against Russia over calls to study in occupied Crimea

The Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs sent an official note of protest to the Russian side and summoned representatives of the Russian embassy for a diplomatic carpet due to the diplomatic mission's publications about educational opportunities in the illegally occupied territories of Ukraine, particularly in Crimea. This is reported by the publication Postimees, writes UNN.

Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna explained that such actions by the embassy directly contradict Estonian law.

In the note, we reminded the Russian embassy that there is a restriction in Estonia that prohibits organizing the participation of Estonian youth in events taking place in Russia or Belarus and related to the authorities of these countries or countries that support them. The same applies to events held in the territories of Ukraine occupied by Russia. It is also forbidden to knowingly facilitate participation in such events - stated the minister.

According to Tsahkna, the embassy's messages even include its contact details, which confirms direct assistance in organizing the training:

"Such messages can push Estonian residents to violate sanctions and, as a result, put them at risk of possible punishment."

Kristi Raudmäe, head of the higher education department of the Ministry of Education and Research, also warned against studying in Russia or in the occupied territories of Ukraine.

We recommend avoiding this. Russia's participation in the Bologna system has been suspended, which means that the international value of Russian diplomas is extremely questionable. Such a diploma cannot be recognized either in Estonia or in other European countries, which will limit opportunities for further study or work outside Russia. Today, the Russian Federation is not a safe and reliable destination for obtaining an education - Raudmäe summarized.

It should be recalled that on December 19, 2024, the Estonian government decided to prohibit citizens and residence permit holders under the age of 21 from participating in events in Russia and Belarus if they are related to the authorities of these countries. The ban also applies to all similar events organized in the occupied territories of Ukraine.

