Estonia makes claims against Russia over calls to study in occupied Crimea

Secrets of autumn depression: a psychologist spoke about the symptoms and methods of overcoming it
EU presented the 19th package of sanctions against Russia: it includes a ban on Russian LNG, affected oil, banks, crypto, trade, China and India
Scandal with a Russian trace: why law enforcement agencies should investigate the actions of the temporarily suspended head of the State Aviation Service Bilchuk – lawyers
The Ministry of Finance announced that the subsistence minimum will be revised
Calm on a plate: what foods reduce anxiety and support the nervous system
IAEA demands Russia immediately de-occupy Zaporizhzhia NPP. 62 countries supported the resolution
Ukraine elected to governing bodies of Universal Postal Union: Russia and Belarus lost elections
Counteroffensive in the Donetsk direction: Defense Forces liberated 7 settlements, 9 more cleared of Russian presence
Deepstrike at 1400 km: SBU drones hit Gazprom plant in Bashkortostan - sources
US Crypto Market 2.0: How the American Approach to Digital Asset Regulation Has Changed and What It Means for Ukraine
SOF confirmed the destruction of the Russian Marine Corps logistics hub in the Kursk region: video shown
Explosion occurred in Chernihiv amid an air raid alert
Prosecutor killed in road accident in Zhytomyr: investigation launched
Prosecutor killed in road accident in Zhytomyr: police looking for witnesses
European Commission adopted 19th package of sanctions against Russia: to be announced today
Secrets of autumn depression: a psychologist spoke about the symptoms and methods of overcoming it
Scandal with a Russian trace: why law enforcement agencies should investigate the actions of the temporarily suspended head of the State Aviation Service Bilchuk – lawyers
Calm on a plate: what foods reduce anxiety and support the nervous system
A legislative "shield" for defense companies or a practical failure due to one wrong decision?
US Crypto Market 2.0: How the American Approach to Digital Asset Regulation Has Changed and What It Means for Ukraine
Adele in talks to perform at Super Bowl 2026 halftime show - Media
Cadillac F1 signs massive partnership with Jim Beam ahead of 2026 debut
Must-have sweaters for the autumn-winter 2025 wardrobe: Andre Tan advises
YouTube has become a leader in the US media industry and is betting on AI for content creation
Keanu Reeves secretly married artist Alexandra Grant during a summer trip to Europe
Estonia makes claims against Russia over calls to study in occupied Crimea

Kyiv • UNN

 • 190 views

The Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs sent a note of protest to the Russian side regarding the diplomatic mission's publications about opportunities to study in the illegally occupied territories of Ukraine. Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna explained that such actions by the embassy contradict Estonian legislation.

Estonia makes claims against Russia over calls to study in occupied Crimea

The Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs sent an official note of protest to the Russian side and summoned representatives of the Russian embassy for a diplomatic carpet due to the diplomatic mission's publications about educational opportunities in the illegally occupied territories of Ukraine, particularly in Crimea. This is reported by the publication Postimees, writes UNN.

Details

Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna explained that such actions by the embassy directly contradict Estonian law.

Estonian Interior Ministry proposes to recognize Moscow Patriarchate as a terrorist organization12.04.24, 10:06 • 24142 views

In the note, we reminded the Russian embassy that there is a restriction in Estonia that prohibits organizing the participation of Estonian youth in events taking place in Russia or Belarus and related to the authorities of these countries or countries that support them. The same applies to events held in the territories of Ukraine occupied by Russia. It is also forbidden to knowingly facilitate participation in such events 

- stated the minister. 

According to Tsahkna, the embassy's messages even include its contact details, which confirms direct assistance in organizing the training:

"Such messages can push Estonian residents to violate sanctions and, as a result, put them at risk of possible punishment."

Estonia completely abandons Russian gas: ban to take effect next year18.09.25, 17:08 • 2418 views

Kristi Raudmäe, head of the higher education department of the Ministry of Education and Research, also warned against studying in Russia or in the occupied territories of Ukraine.

We recommend avoiding this. Russia's participation in the Bologna system has been suspended, which means that the international value of Russian diplomas is extremely questionable. Such a diploma cannot be recognized either in Estonia or in other European countries, which will limit opportunities for further study or work outside Russia. Today, the Russian Federation is not a safe and reliable destination for obtaining an education

- Raudmäe summarized.

It should be recalled that on December 19, 2024, the Estonian government decided to prohibit citizens and residence permit holders under the age of 21 from participating in events in Russia and Belarus if they are related to the authorities of these countries. The ban also applies to all similar events organized in the occupied territories of Ukraine.

Estonia has banned citizens of the Russian Federation and Belarus from voting in local elections09.04.25, 13:14 • 9464 views

Stepan Haftko

