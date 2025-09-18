Estonia completely abandons Russian gas: ban to take effect next year

Starting next year, Estonia will completely abandon the import of Russian natural gas. The country's government made the corresponding decision on September 18, establishing that starting next year, the ban will cover not only pipeline but also liquefied natural gas. This is reported by the publication Postimees, writes UNN.

Details

Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna, who initiated the expansion of sanctions, emphasized that the current exceptions, which allowed the purchase of Russian LNG provided it was not used in the distribution network, will no longer apply.

Currently, it is allowed to purchase and import liquefied natural gas from Russia, provided that it is not used in the distribution network. After the ban comes into force, the import ban will also apply to liquefied natural gas imported outside the distribution network. - Tsahkna explained.

Estonia confirms aid to Ukraine for 2026: over 100 million euros

The minister also stated that Estonia wants to reduce the Kremlin's revenues, which it receives from selling gas to various countries and uses the funds to sponsor the war in Ukraine.

We will continue to raise the price of aggression for Russia and look for ways to reduce the revenues that Russia uses to fuel its war machine. Given Belarus's support for Russia's actions, similar bans will be extended to Belarus - emphasized Estonian Minister Tsahkna.

Tallinn's decision is part of the broader European RePowerEU strategy, which envisages a gradual cessation of energy resource imports from the aggressor country. Earlier, Finland, Latvia, and Lithuania had already restricted the import of Russian LNG, applying both legislative mechanisms and the actual closure of borders for supplies.

Recall

Poland called on EU countries to stop importing Russian oil by 2026. The previous EU plan was to stop supplies two years later. The initiative was announced by Polish Energy Minister Miłosz Motyka.

Brussels reacted to Donald Trump's call for Europe to abandon Russian energy carriers. The EU reminded that this process began with the full-scale invasion of Russia into Ukraine and already has a clear strategy.

Donald Trump is ready to impose serious sanctions against Russia, provided that all NATO countries agree and stop buying Russian oil. He sent a letter to NATO member countries, emphasizing the weakness of their negotiating position due to oil purchases.