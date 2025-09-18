Estonia completely abandons Russian gas: ban to take effect next year

$41.190.02
48.770.12
ukenru
12:49 PM • 3990 views
Counteroffensive in the Donetsk direction: Defense Forces liberated 7 settlements, 9 more cleared of Russian presence
10:41 AM • 10990 views
Deepstrike at 1400 km: SBU drones hit Gazprom plant in Bashkortostan - sources
Exclusive
09:39 AM • 19351 views
US Crypto Market 2.0: How the American Approach to Digital Asset Regulation Has Changed and What It Means for Ukraine
09:29 AM • 13955 views
MPs supported the creation of a Unified Information System for the Social Sphere: how it will function
08:50 AM • 13862 views
Another region will receive humanitarian aid in the form of liquefied gas this season: what is known
Exclusive
September 18, 07:58 AM • 23061 views
Cybersecurity in Ukraine: new fraud schemes and how to protect yourself
September 18, 06:08 AM • 14570 views
No occupiers in the center of Kupyansk - NSDC CCD
September 17, 07:21 PM • 43305 views
Debut goals, anxieties, and a gross mistake by "Kryvbas": the results of the first matches of the Ukrainian Cup Round of 16Video
September 17, 05:46 PM • 43097 views
Wiretapping in Lviv Mayor Sadovyi's office: SBU launched criminal proceedings
September 17, 04:51 PM • 33121 views
Coins with a face value of 10 kopecks will begin to be withdrawn from circulation in October - NBU
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+18°
4.7m/s
52%
751mm
Popular news
Night shelling of Poltava region caused delays in passenger trains: UZ named the routesSeptember 18, 04:20 AM • 4266 views
YouTube has become a leader in the US media industry and is betting on AI for content creationSeptember 18, 05:59 AM • 20208 views
The light of "Pharmacies" in the darkness of war: stories of pharmacists who hold their own frontPhoto08:58 AM • 18603 views
10-year-old boy cared for two brothers with a genetic disease for over a year: prosecutor's office initiated an investigation into social services09:16 AM • 9668 views
A legislative "shield" for defense companies or a practical failure due to one wrong decision?11:39 AM • 10393 views
Publications
A legislative "shield" for defense companies or a practical failure due to one wrong decision?11:39 AM • 10577 views
US Crypto Market 2.0: How the American Approach to Digital Asset Regulation Has Changed and What It Means for Ukraine
Exclusive
09:39 AM • 19360 views
The light of "Pharmacies" in the darkness of war: stories of pharmacists who hold their own frontPhoto08:58 AM • 18781 views
Cybersecurity in Ukraine: new fraud schemes and how to protect yourself
Exclusive
September 18, 07:58 AM • 23068 views
Debut goals, anxieties, and a gross mistake by "Kryvbas": the results of the first matches of the Ukrainian Cup Round of 16VideoSeptember 17, 07:21 PM • 43309 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Andriy Parubiy
Keir Starmer
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Poland
United Kingdom
India
Advertisement
UNN Lite
YouTube has become a leader in the US media industry and is betting on AI for content creationSeptember 18, 05:59 AM • 20336 views
Keanu Reeves secretly married artist Alexandra Grant during a summer trip to EuropeSeptember 17, 06:36 PM • 22948 views
Famous producer of Beyoncé and Drake suddenly dies in New York apartmentSeptember 17, 05:52 PM • 23343 views
Aston Martin and Egg create a luxury baby stroller for $3000PhotoSeptember 17, 05:24 PM • 21980 views
Coachella 2026 announced headliners: Bieber, Carpenter, Karol G, and AnymaSeptember 16, 02:15 PM • 51329 views
Actual
ChatGPT
The Economist
Eurofighter Typhoon
Mi-8
E-6 Mercury

Estonia completely abandons Russian gas: ban to take effect next year

Kyiv • UNN

 • 182 views

Estonia will completely stop importing Russian natural gas, including liquefied gas, from next year, according to a government decision of September 18. This expansion of sanctions was initiated by Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna to cut the Kremlin's revenues.

Estonia completely abandons Russian gas: ban to take effect next year

Starting next year, Estonia will completely abandon the import of Russian natural gas. The country's government made the corresponding decision on September 18, establishing that starting next year, the ban will cover not only pipeline but also liquefied natural gas. This is reported by the publication Postimees, writes UNN.

Details

Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna, who initiated the expansion of sanctions, emphasized that the current exceptions, which allowed the purchase of Russian LNG provided it was not used in the distribution network, will no longer apply.

Currently, it is allowed to purchase and import liquefied natural gas from Russia, provided that it is not used in the distribution network. After the ban comes into force, the import ban will also apply to liquefied natural gas imported outside the distribution network.

- Tsahkna explained.

Estonia confirms aid to Ukraine for 2026: over 100 million euros14.09.25, 15:36 • 11352 views

The minister also stated that Estonia wants to reduce the Kremlin's revenues, which it receives from selling gas to various countries and uses the funds to sponsor the war in Ukraine. 

We will continue to raise the price of aggression for Russia and look for ways to reduce the revenues that Russia uses to fuel its war machine. Given Belarus's support for Russia's actions, similar bans will be extended to Belarus 

- emphasized Estonian Minister Tsahkna.

Tallinn's decision is part of the broader European RePowerEU strategy, which envisages a gradual cessation of energy resource imports from the aggressor country. Earlier, Finland, Latvia, and Lithuania had already restricted the import of Russian LNG, applying both legislative mechanisms and the actual closure of borders for supplies.

Recall

Poland called on EU countries to stop importing Russian oil by 2026. The previous EU plan was to stop supplies two years later. The initiative was announced by Polish Energy Minister Miłosz Motyka.

Brussels reacted to Donald Trump's call for Europe to abandon Russian energy carriers. The EU reminded that this process began with the full-scale invasion of Russia into Ukraine and already has a clear strategy. 

Donald Trump is ready to impose serious sanctions against Russia, provided that all NATO countries agree and stop buying Russian oil. He sent a letter to NATO member countries, emphasizing the weakness of their negotiating position due to oil purchases.

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
Belarus
Latvia
NATO
Donald Trump
European Union
Finland
Brussels
Lithuania
Estonia
Ukraine
Poland