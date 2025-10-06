$41.230.05
New rules for entry to the EU from October 12: clarification from the State Border Guard Service
06:06 AM • 19291 views
Nobel Week 2025: Dates and Award Schedule
06:00 AM • 16131 views
Full Moon on October 7: Astrologer Bazylenko explained how it will affect Ukraine
October 5, 03:08 PM • 26918 views
Ihnat explained what factors affect the difficulty of shooting down drones and missiles
October 5, 07:57 AM • 56839 views
Zelenskyy on the night attack: Russia launched over 50 missiles and about 500 drones at Ukraine
October 4, 11:20 PM • 73359 views
Party with anti-Ukrainian views wins Czech elections: Andrej Babiš to form government
October 4, 08:29 AM • 88391 views
General Staff confirmed hit on oil refinery in the Leningrad region, enemy ship and equipment, and the command post of the 8th Russian army
October 4, 08:00 AM • 161309 views
How to prepare your home for the cold: a checklist
October 3, 04:00 PM • 125521 views
Five captivating Korean dramas to watch in your free time
October 3, 02:35 PM • 110212 views
Stefanishyna on shutdown: no direct impact on aid to Ukraine yet
Publications
Exclusives
Tags
Authors
Drone again disrupted traffic at Oslo Airport in Norway

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1404 views

Oslo Airport temporarily suspended aircraft landings after a drone sighting was reported. One or more planes waited in the air, but none diverted to alternative airports.

Drone again disrupted traffic at Oslo Airport in Norway

Norway's Oslo Airport temporarily suspended one or more landings on Monday morning after a drone sighting near the airport, operator Avinor said, according to UNN, citing Reuters.

Details

"One or more planes waited in the air until the situation was clarified. No planes flew to alternative airports," an Avinor spokesman said.

The Norwegian news agency, citing police, reported that a report was received around midnight that a Norwegian Air pilot believed he had seen three to five drones while approaching the airport.

Avinor said there were no further disruptions to air traffic.

NTB, citing police, reported that the sighting remains unconfirmed.

Addition

In recent weeks, European aviation has repeatedly been in chaos due to drone sightings and airspace intrusions, including at airports in Copenhagen, Oslo, and Munich.

Julia Shramko

News of the World
Munich
Copenhagen
Norway