Drone again disrupted traffic at Oslo Airport in Norway

Norway's Oslo Airport temporarily suspended one or more landings on Monday morning after a drone sighting near the airport, operator Avinor said, according to UNN, citing Reuters.

Details

"One or more planes waited in the air until the situation was clarified. No planes flew to alternative airports," an Avinor spokesman said.

The Norwegian news agency, citing police, reported that a report was received around midnight that a Norwegian Air pilot believed he had seen three to five drones while approaching the airport.

Avinor said there were no further disruptions to air traffic.

NTB, citing police, reported that the sighting remains unconfirmed.

Addition

In recent weeks, European aviation has repeatedly been in chaos due to drone sightings and airspace intrusions, including at airports in Copenhagen, Oslo, and Munich.