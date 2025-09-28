Denmark to close airspace for UAVs for a week due to European Political Community summit

The Danish government is introducing a temporary ban on the use of civilian drones in national airspace during the European Political Community summit. According to the Ministry of Transport, the restrictions will be in effect around the clock from September 29 to October 3, UNN writes.

Details

According to Minister of Transport Thomas Danielsen, the decision was made in cooperation with the Ministers of Defense and Justice after a series of drone incidents at European airports.

The safety of citizens and summit participants is an absolute priority – Danielsen emphasized.

According to the Danish aviation law, the Minister of Transport has the authority to close airspace completely or partially in cases of special circumstances or threats to public safety.

The department reminded that violation of the ban entails serious responsibility - from fines to imprisonment for up to two years.

Recall

On Saturday night, drones were spotted flying over several Danish Ministry of Defense facilities, including the base in Karup, where military helicopters are located. The military department notes that these incidents raise questions about the country's ability to effectively counter potential threats.