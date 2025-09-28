Denmark to close airspace for UAVs for a week due to European Political Community summit

$41.490.00
New opportunities and caution in plans: astro-forecast for all zodiac signs from September 29 to October 5Photo
September 28, 08:33 AM • 27502 views
Theft of children's tights: thieves broke through a tunnel and cut a wall
September 28, 07:36 AM • 22230 views
Massive Russian attack on Ukraine lasted over 12 hours: we will retaliate - Zelenskyy
September 28, 06:00 AM • 25292 views
Vitamin D: why the body needs it and when doctors prescribe it
September 27, 04:24 PM • 51288 views
Russia not admitted to ICAO Council, six votes short
September 27, 03:30 PM • 66322 views
If Russia wants a blackout in Kyiv, it will get a blackout in Moscow - Zelenskyy
September 26, 02:33 PM • 84434 views
Five long-awaited movie premieres in October that you can't miss: what to watchVideo
September 26, 02:01 PM • 139059 views
Elections in Moldova: what a revanche of pro-Russian forces could lead to
September 26, 01:31 PM • 55391 views
Ukraine is ready to join the "Drone Wall" project: technical teams for preparation can be sent right nowPhoto
September 26, 12:45 PM • 47829 views
Zelenskyy asked Trump to provide Ukraine with Tomahawk missiles at a closed UN meeting – TelegraphVideo
Medical facility building and kindergarten damaged in Kyiv attack - KlitschkoSeptember 28, 05:12 AM • 12181 views
Two people, including a 12-year-old girl, are known to have died as a result of the attack in the Solomianskyi district of the capital - MBASeptember 28, 05:33 AM • 11950 views
Enemy attack on Kyiv: 4 dead, 13 injured, residential buildings and kindergarten damagedSeptember 28, 07:24 AM • 11083 views
Massive Russian attack on Kyiv region: number of victims of missile strike increased to 31, including three childrenPhoto10:08 AM • 12690 views
Moldovan parliamentary elections declared valid – CEC01:05 PM • 10477 views
How to get a driver's license in Ukraine: algorithm of actionsSeptember 27, 06:00 AM • 46561 views
Elections in Moldova: what a revanche of pro-Russian forces could lead to
September 26, 02:01 PM • 139048 views
American Pancake Day: top incredibly delicious pancake recipesPhotoSeptember 26, 12:18 PM • 62645 views
FIFA U-20 World Cup: Ukraine kicks off the tournament this Saturday with a match against South KoreaVideoSeptember 26, 09:01 AM • 72661 views
Autumn avitaminosis: why the body lacks vitamins and how to maintain healthPhoto
September 26, 06:40 AM • 73319 views
Video game maker EA close to $50 billion privatization deal - FTSeptember 27, 01:37 PM • 23579 views
Five long-awaited movie premieres in October that you can't miss: what to watchVideoSeptember 26, 02:33 PM • 84429 views
Hollywood opposes boycott of Israeli filmmakersSeptember 26, 09:12 AM • 44769 views
53-year-old actor Sacha Baron Cohen spotted on a date with 27-year-old OnlyFans model after divorcePhotoSeptember 26, 07:07 AM • 49401 views
Final part of animated Spider-Man trilogy has postponed its release by a weekSeptember 25, 10:47 AM • 51010 views
Denmark to close airspace for UAVs for a week due to European Political Community summit

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1280 views

The Danish government will temporarily ban the use of civilian drones from September 29 to October 3. This decision was made due to a series of drone incidents at European airports and recent flights over Danish military facilities.

Denmark to close airspace for UAVs for a week due to European Political Community summit

The Danish government is introducing a temporary ban on the use of civilian drones in national airspace during the European Political Community summit. According to the Ministry of Transport, the restrictions will be in effect around the clock from September 29 to October 3, UNN writes.

Details

According to Minister of Transport Thomas Danielsen, the decision was made in cooperation with the Ministers of Defense and Justice after a series of drone incidents at European airports.

The safety of citizens and summit participants is an absolute priority

– Danielsen emphasized.

According to the Danish aviation law, the Minister of Transport has the authority to close airspace completely or partially in cases of special circumstances or threats to public safety.

The department reminded that violation of the ban entails serious responsibility - from fines to imprisonment for up to two years.

Recall

On Saturday night, drones were spotted flying over several Danish Ministry of Defense facilities, including the base in Karup, where military helicopters are located. The military department notes that these incidents raise questions about the country's ability to effectively counter potential threats.

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
Danish Ministry of Defence
Denmark