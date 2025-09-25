$41.410.03
Trump allowed Ukraine to strike Russian targets in case of an attack on Ukrainian energy infrastructure - Zelenskyy
Rutte supported Trump on shooting down Russian planes and drones violating NATO airspace if necessary

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1396 views

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte supported Donald Trump's statement that NATO member countries should shoot down Russian drones and planes if they enter their airspace, if such a step is necessary. NATO military personnel are trained to assess such threats and determine further actions.

Rutte supported Trump on shooting down Russian planes and drones violating NATO airspace if necessary

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte on Thursday supported US President Donald Trump's comments this week that NATO member states should shoot down Russian drones and planes if they enter their airspace, if such a step is necessary, Reuters reports, writes UNN.

Details

"If it's necessary. So I completely agree with President Trump: if it's necessary," Rutte said in an interview with Fox News' "Fox & Friends" program.

At the same time, he added that NATO military personnel are trained to assess such threats and determine whether they can escort Russian aircraft from allied territory or take further action.

Recall

US President Donald Trump previously said that he considers it the right decision for NATO countries to shoot down Russian planes if they violate their airspace.

The issue was raised after three Russian MiG-31 fighters recently violated Estonian airspace, staying there for 12 minutes.

Also, in recent days, a number of disruptions have occurred at European airports, including due to drones.

Denmark and NATO agree on cooperation to ensure security after drone incidents over airports25.09.25, 16:16 • 1364 views

Julia Shramko

