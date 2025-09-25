Romania has developed a methodology for shooting down military aircraft and trespassing drones

$41.410.03
48.660.14
ukenru
10:41 AM • 12178 views
Trump allowed Ukraine to strike Russian targets in case of an attack on Ukrainian energy infrastructure - Zelenskyy
10:24 AM • 38290 views
Blocking journalistic investigations or expanding human rights: an analysis of the scandalous bill
September 25, 06:48 AM • 29427 views
EBRD downgrades Ukraine's economic growth forecast for 2025 to 2.5%
Exclusive
September 25, 06:09 AM • 55134 views
Metro to Troieshchyna: Kyiv City State Administration announced the development of documentation and the start dates of works
September 24, 06:42 PM • 55278 views
Panama canceled the registration of more than two hundred Russian tankers
September 24, 02:27 PM • 73929 views
Subsoil Agreement: Ministry of Economy Names Main Task of Joint Fund with US
Exclusive
September 24, 01:04 PM • 55250 views
Not only Poland, but also France and Great Britain: expert told how far Russia can strike Europe with "Shaheds"
Exclusive
September 24, 12:07 PM • 47094 views
Will there be power outages during the heating season: explanation from the head of the parliamentary energy committee
September 24, 11:17 AM • 42810 views
Novorossiysk attacked by air and sea drones: video and all detailsVideo
September 24, 11:04 AM • 73042 views
Heating season 2025: start, tariffs and main challenges
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+13°
4m/s
46%
760mm
Popular news
Fake Labubu dolls accounted for 90% of counterfeit toys in BritainSeptember 25, 06:17 AM • 26116 views
Vertigo, stress, and migraine: a comprehensive approach to the diagnosis and correction of dizzinessSeptember 25, 07:15 AM • 38506 views
Arithmetic vs. tablet blogger, or numbers don't lie10:14 AM • 24918 views
Final part of animated Spider-Man trilogy has postponed its release by a week10:47 AM • 13715 views
Autumn holidays in 2025 in Ukraine: when they will start and what they depend on10:50 AM • 20787 views
Publications
Ukrainians choose cheaper alternatives: how Darnitsa's high-price policy weakens its position in the pharmaceutical marketPhoto02:30 PM • 6042 views
Autumn delight: top recipes for incredible seasonal soupsPhoto11:57 AM • 13019 views
Autumn holidays in 2025 in Ukraine: when they will start and what they depend on10:50 AM • 20880 views
Blocking journalistic investigations or expanding human rights: an analysis of the scandalous bill10:24 AM • 38290 views
Arithmetic vs. tablet blogger, or numbers don't lie10:14 AM • 25006 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Ursula von der Leyen
Mark Rutte
Ruslan Kravchenko
Péter Szijjártó
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
State Border of Ukraine
Poland
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Final part of animated Spider-Man trilogy has postponed its release by a week10:47 AM • 13800 views
Fake Labubu dolls accounted for 90% of counterfeit toys in BritainSeptember 25, 06:17 AM • 26193 views
HBO Max announced its entry into the Ukrainian market: what are the conditionsSeptember 23, 12:00 PM • 60586 views
Sweet and nutritious: top recipes for International White Chocolate DayPhotoSeptember 22, 11:26 AM • 118838 views
"I don't recognize my country right now": Angelina Jolie criticized political instability in the USSeptember 22, 10:56 AM • 77148 views
Actual
The Washington Post
The Times
Fox News
FAB-500
Tu-95

Romania has developed a methodology for shooting down military aircraft and trespassing drones

Kyiv • UNN

 • 468 views

Romanian Minister of National Defense Ionuț Moșteanu announced the completion of the development of a methodology for applying legislation regarding the shooting down of drones and manned military aircraft that violate airspace. The procedure includes identification, jamming, and intervention, with shooting down being a last resort after other steps have been ignored.

Romania has developed a methodology for shooting down military aircraft and trespassing drones

Romania's Minister of National Defense, Ionuț Moșteanu, announced the completion of the methodological framework for applying legislation on shooting down drones and manned military aircraft that violate national airspace, UNN reports with reference to Digi24.

Details

According to Moșteanu, there are three steps: the first is identification, the second, general, is jamming, and the third is intervention.

I will not go into details, as these details are classified.

– Moșteanu noted.

The Romanian Minister of Defense called the necessity of shooting down aircraft an "extreme measure."

We have military and civilian manned aircraft. In the case of military aircraft, again, the decision and the entire procedure are coordinated and executed by the mission commander in accordance with all NATO rules for intercepting military aircraft, and we saw a recent case even in Estonia. There are some gradual steps, and the use of weapons and destruction of an aircraft is an extreme measure... if all other steps are ignored, and the aircraft does not identify itself and does not leave Romanian airspace.

- he summarized.

Trump said NATO should shoot down Russian planes in case of invasion23.09.25, 21:09 • 48385 views

Recall

Recently, three Russian MiG-31 fighter jets violated Estonian airspace, staying there for 12 minutes.

The Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned the interim chargé d'affaires of the Russian Federation in Estonia to express a protest and hand over a note regarding the violation of the country's airspace.

The Estonian Foreign Minister stated that the intrusion of Russian military aircraft into the country's airspace brings the Baltic states closer to armed conflict than ever in recent years.

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World
NATO
Romania
MiG-31
Estonia