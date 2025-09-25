Romania has developed a methodology for shooting down military aircraft and trespassing drones

Romania's Minister of National Defense, Ionuț Moșteanu, announced the completion of the methodological framework for applying legislation on shooting down drones and manned military aircraft that violate national airspace, UNN reports with reference to Digi24.

According to Moșteanu, there are three steps: the first is identification, the second, general, is jamming, and the third is intervention.

I will not go into details, as these details are classified. – Moșteanu noted.

The Romanian Minister of Defense called the necessity of shooting down aircraft an "extreme measure."

We have military and civilian manned aircraft. In the case of military aircraft, again, the decision and the entire procedure are coordinated and executed by the mission commander in accordance with all NATO rules for intercepting military aircraft, and we saw a recent case even in Estonia. There are some gradual steps, and the use of weapons and destruction of an aircraft is an extreme measure... if all other steps are ignored, and the aircraft does not identify itself and does not leave Romanian airspace. - he summarized.

Recently, three Russian MiG-31 fighter jets violated Estonian airspace, staying there for 12 minutes.

The Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned the interim chargé d'affaires of the Russian Federation in Estonia to express a protest and hand over a note regarding the violation of the country's airspace.

The Estonian Foreign Minister stated that the intrusion of Russian military aircraft into the country's airspace brings the Baltic states closer to armed conflict than ever in recent years.