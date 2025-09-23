$41.380.13
Trump said NATO should shoot down Russian planes in case of invasion
05:44 PM • 1650 views
Chinese container ship repeatedly entered the port of occupied Crimea: Kyiv sent a note to Beijing
Exclusive
01:28 PM • 10149 views
In Uman, during the celebration of Rosh Hashanah, substances resembling drugs were seized: police say the cases are isolated
Exclusive
September 23, 12:09 PM • 26616 views
Demographic Crisis in Ukraine: Estimates from the Institute of Demography and Solutions to the Problems
September 23, 11:29 AM • 20741 views
Cabinet of Ministers submitted to the Verkhovna Rada a government action program with 12 priorities: what is envisaged
September 23, 05:00 AM • 49739 views
About a hundred presidents and over 40 prime ministers will speak at the anniversary session of the UN General Assembly
September 23, 12:52 AM • 39704 views
Turkish President does not believe in a quick end to the war in Ukraine
September 22, 08:12 PM • 37497 views
Zelenskyy arrived in New York. On the agenda is participation in the UN General Assembly and dozens of meetingsVideo
September 22, 05:45 PM • 50216 views
Trump to meet with Zelensky on September 23 - White House
September 22, 12:19 PM • 50047 views
Teenager's murder on Kyiv funicular: court sentences Kosov to life imprisonmentPhoto
Trump said NATO should shoot down Russian planes in case of invasion

Kyiv • UNN

 • 342 views

US President Donald Trump said that NATO countries should shoot down Russian planes that violate their airspace. This was stated during a joint conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Trump said NATO should shoot down Russian planes in case of invasion

US President Donald Trump said he considers it the right decision for Alliance countries to shoot down Russian planes if they violate their airspace. He stated this during a joint conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, UNN reports.

When asked if he thought NATO countries should shoot down Russian planes if they invade their airspace, he agreed.

Yes, I think so.

- Trump replied.

There was no immediate threat: Rutte explained why Russian MiGs were not shot down in the sky over Estonia23.09.25, 15:11 • 2042 views

Recall

Recently, three Russian MiG-31 fighters violated Estonian airspace, staying there for 12 minutes.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Estonia summoned the interim chargé d'affaires of the Russian Federation in Estonia to express a protest and hand over a note regarding the violation of the country's airspace.

The Estonian Foreign Minister stated that the invasion of Russian military aircraft into the country's airspace brings the Baltic states closer to armed conflict than ever before in recent years.

Alona Utkina

PoliticsNews of the World
State Border of Ukraine
NATO
Donald Trump
MiG-31
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Estonia