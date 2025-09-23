Trump said NATO should shoot down Russian planes in case of invasion
Kyiv • UNN
US President Donald Trump said that NATO countries should shoot down Russian planes that violate their airspace. This was stated during a joint conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
When asked if he thought NATO countries should shoot down Russian planes if they invade their airspace, he agreed.
Yes, I think so.
Recall
Recently, three Russian MiG-31 fighters violated Estonian airspace, staying there for 12 minutes.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Estonia summoned the interim chargé d'affaires of the Russian Federation in Estonia to express a protest and hand over a note regarding the violation of the country's airspace.
The Estonian Foreign Minister stated that the invasion of Russian military aircraft into the country's airspace brings the Baltic states closer to armed conflict than ever before in recent years.