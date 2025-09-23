Trump said NATO should shoot down Russian planes in case of invasion

US President Donald Trump said he considers it the right decision for Alliance countries to shoot down Russian planes if they violate their airspace. He stated this during a joint conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, UNN reports.

When asked if he thought NATO countries should shoot down Russian planes if they invade their airspace, he agreed.

Yes, I think so. - Trump replied.

There was no immediate threat: Rutte explained why Russian MiGs were not shot down in the sky over Estonia

Recall

Recently, three Russian MiG-31 fighters violated Estonian airspace, staying there for 12 minutes.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Estonia summoned the interim chargé d'affaires of the Russian Federation in Estonia to express a protest and hand over a note regarding the violation of the country's airspace.

The Estonian Foreign Minister stated that the invasion of Russian military aircraft into the country's airspace brings the Baltic states closer to armed conflict than ever before in recent years.