There was no immediate threat: Rutte explained why Russian MiGs were not shot down in the sky over Estonia

Exclusive
12:09 PM • 350 views
Demographic Crisis in Ukraine: Estimates from the Institute of Demography and Solutions to the Problems
11:29 AM • 2664 views
Cabinet of Ministers submitted to the Verkhovna Rada a government action program with 12 priorities: what is envisaged
September 23, 05:00 AM • 26178 views
About a hundred presidents and over 40 prime ministers will speak at the anniversary session of the UN General Assembly
September 23, 12:52 AM • 25631 views
Turkish President does not believe in a quick end to the war in Ukraine
September 22, 08:12 PM • 28449 views
Zelenskyy arrived in New York. On the agenda is participation in the UN General Assembly and dozens of meetings
September 22, 05:45 PM • 44203 views
Trump to meet with Zelensky on September 23 - White House
September 22, 12:19 PM • 45798 views
Teenager's murder on Kyiv funicular: court sentences Kosov to life imprisonment
September 22, 11:53 AM • 43028 views
Basic social assistance is now available in Diia: it will replace five different payments
Exclusive
September 22, 11:25 AM • 67081 views
"Golden Card" from Trump: Can Ukraine use the American experience of investment in exchange for a residence permit or work visa?
September 22, 09:32 AM • 69649 views
"Drone Wall" to protect the EU: what the project entails and Ukraine's role
Popular news
Ukrainian paratroopers destroyed a Russian Forpost UAV worth $7 million
September 23, 02:44 AM • 22630 views
State Final Attestation for 4th grades: what subjects and tasks will there be
07:45 AM • 21083 views
Dollar tree in your home: secrets of Zamioculcas care and transplanting rules
08:45 AM • 17468 views
Internal conflict in "Servant of the People": Zelenskyy criticizes lawmakers and journalists - Politico
09:15 AM • 5574 views
Chinese vessel entered occupied Sevastopol three times, violating ban - FT
10:03 AM • 9212 views
Demographic Crisis in Ukraine: Estimates from the Institute of Demography and Solutions to the Problems
Exclusive
12:09 PM • 348 views
The market decides everything: cheap generic drugs are displacing expensive medications
10:33 AM • 5418 views
Dollar tree in your home: secrets of Zamioculcas care and transplanting rules
08:45 AM • 17731 views
State Final Attestation for 4th grades: what subjects and tasks will there be
07:45 AM • 21355 views
About a hundred presidents and over 40 prime ministers will speak at the anniversary session of the UN General Assembly
September 23, 05:00 AM • 26177 views
HBO Max announced its entry into the Ukrainian market: what are the conditions
12:00 PM • 342 views
Sweet and nutritious: top recipes for International White Chocolate Day
September 22, 11:26 AM • 67065 views
"I don't recognize my country right now": Angelina Jolie criticized political instability in the US
September 22, 10:56 AM • 31357 views
Filming of Spider-Man movie suspended due to Tom Holland's injury
September 22, 05:42 AM • 47105 views
Five thrilling action series: what to watch on September weekends
September 19, 04:00 PM • 98544 views
There was no immediate threat: Rutte explained why Russian MiGs were not shot down in the sky over Estonia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 144 views

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte stated that there was no need to shoot down MiG aircraft that flew into Estonia, as they posed no immediate threat. Three Russian MiG-31 fighters violated Estonian airspace, remaining there for 12 minutes.

There was no immediate threat: Rutte explained why Russian MiGs were not shot down in the sky over Estonia

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte stated that there was no need to shoot down the MiG aircraft that flew into Estonia and stayed there for 12 minutes, as they did not pose an immediate threat. Rutte made this statement during a press conference, as reported by UNN.

In the case of the latest airspace violation, which we discussed today, NATO forces in Estonia promptly intercepted and escorted the aircraft without escalating the conflict. We always assess the danger, whether it is a direct threat to our common defense, our position, and always act accordingly. But in this case, there was no immediate threat. So, Swedish, Finnish, and Italian aircraft took action to ensure that these three aircraft left Estonian airspace.

- said Rutte.

Recall

Recently, three Russian MiG-31 fighters violated Estonian airspace, staying there for 12 minutes.

The Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned the interim chargé d'affaires of the Russian Federation in Estonia to express a protest and hand over a note regarding the violation of the country's airspace.

The Estonian Foreign Minister stated that the intrusion of Russian military aircraft into the country's airspace brings the Baltic states closer to armed conflict than ever before in recent years.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

PoliticsNews of the World
State Border of Ukraine
Mark Rutte
NATO
Finland
Sweden
Italy
MiG-31
Estonia