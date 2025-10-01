Drone spotted again near airport in Norway

In Norway, a drone was again recorded last night - this time near Brønnøysund Airport, just a day after reports of a drone in the area of the Sleipnir oil and gas field, UNN reports with reference to VG.

Details

Police were called after a report of a new drone on Tuesday evening.

"We were looking for them. We received reports of drones near the airport, so close that the tower could see them," said Kai Eriksen, operations manager at the Nordland police district, to Brønnøysunds Avis.

The newspaper reports that the police received a report of the sighting at 8:17 p.m. local time.

"We also observed the drone, but did not find it, nor the person or people who were operating it," Eriksen told VG.

He said the drone was seen in the air.

"It moved away quite quickly. According to the latest report from the tower, it was flying northeast," he said.

This is the second time a drone has been detected near the airport in recent days. On Sunday, a drone was also spotted in the prohibited area of Brønnøysund Airport, an Avinor airline spokesman said.

Press secretary Caroline Pedersen from Avinor will report this in a press release.

"The airport closes for the night, and operations are expected to continue as normal in the morning," Avinor press secretary Caroline Pedersen wrote to VG.

This came just a day after employees at the Sleipnir field in Norway reported that they had also observed a drone, which was confirmed to VG by police operations manager Roger Litlatun.

Addition

In recent weeks, there have been several cases of drones being detected at Norwegian airports, which has led, among other things, to the closure of Oslo Gardermoen Airport. Several cases of drones have also been recorded in Denmark, both at Copenhagen Kastrup Airport and at military facilities.