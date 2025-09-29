$41.480.01
07:20 AM
Dobropillia Counteroffensive: Syrskyi reports some enemy units encircled, 175 sq km of territory liberated
05:05 AM
Trump allowed Ukraine to launch long-range strikes on Russian territory - Kellogg
Exclusive
September 28, 08:59 AM
New opportunities and caution in plans: astro-forecast for all zodiac signs from September 29 to October 5Photo
Exclusive
September 28, 08:33 AM
Theft of children's tights: thieves broke through a tunnel and cut a wall
September 28, 07:36 AM
Massive Russian attack on Ukraine lasted over 12 hours: we will retaliate - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
September 28, 06:00 AM
Vitamin D: why the body needs it and when doctors prescribe it
September 27, 04:24 PM
Russia not admitted to ICAO Council, six votes short
September 27, 03:30 PM
If Russia wants a blackout in Kyiv, it will get a blackout in Moscow - Zelenskyy
September 26, 02:33 PM
Five long-awaited movie premieres in October that you can't miss: what to watchVideo
Exclusive
September 26, 02:01 PM
Elections in Moldova: what a revanche of pro-Russian forces could lead to
Passenger plane turned back in Norwegian sky due to drone detection

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1062 views

A Norwegian passenger plane, en route from Oslo to Bardufoss, was turned back after an unknown drone was detected. One of the airports was temporarily closed for security reasons.

Passenger plane turned back in Norwegian sky due to drone detection

On Sunday evening, September 28, a passenger plane turned back in Norway. The reason was the detection of a drone in the country's airspace, reports UNN with reference to NRK.

Details

A Norwegian passenger flight was en route from Oslo to Bardufoss in northern Norway. Due to an unknown drone, the flight was turned back, and one of the airports was temporarily closed for security reasons.

According to the Flightradar service, the Norwegian plane turned back at 8:47 PM. At the same time, another plane took off from the airport at 9:15 PM, Norwegian media write.

Recall

In Denmark, the use of civilian drones will be temporarily banned from September 29 to October 3. The country's government made this decision after a series of drone incidents at European airports.

Earlier it was reported that on Saturday night, drones were spotted flying over several facilities of the Danish Ministry of Defense.

Yevhen Ustimenko

