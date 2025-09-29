Passenger plane turned back in Norwegian sky due to drone detection
Kyiv • UNN
A Norwegian passenger plane, en route from Oslo to Bardufoss, was turned back after an unknown drone was detected. One of the airports was temporarily closed for security reasons.
On Sunday evening, September 28, a passenger plane turned back in Norway. The reason was the detection of a drone in the country's airspace, reports UNN with reference to NRK.
Details
A Norwegian passenger flight was en route from Oslo to Bardufoss in northern Norway. Due to an unknown drone, the flight was turned back, and one of the airports was temporarily closed for security reasons.
According to the Flightradar service, the Norwegian plane turned back at 8:47 PM. At the same time, another plane took off from the airport at 9:15 PM, Norwegian media write.
Recall
In Denmark, the use of civilian drones will be temporarily banned from September 29 to October 3. The country's government made this decision after a series of drone incidents at European airports.
Earlier it was reported that on Saturday night, drones were spotted flying over several facilities of the Danish Ministry of Defense.