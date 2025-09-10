$41.120.13
16 Russian drones have already been found in Poland, one of them crashed near a military base

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1372 views

16 Russian drones were detected in Poland after a night raid. One of them fell on a Territorial Defense unit, another damaged the roof of an outbuilding.

16 Russian drones have already been found in Poland, one of them crashed near a military base

In Poland, 16 Russian drones have already been detected, one of which fell on the territory of a Territorial Defense unit. This is reported by the RMF 24 publication, according to UNN.

Already 16 drones have been found on the territory of Poland after the night raid from Russia. One of the drones fell on the territory of a Territorial Defense unit in Nowe Miasto nad Pilicą in Grójec County, which is very close to Warsaw. The drone caused no damage.

- writes the publication.

It is noted that the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported the next location by 6 p.m. This is Czyżów in Busko County (Świętokrzyskie Voivodeship). In this voivodeship, a crashed drone was also found in a field in Sobótka in the Ożarów commune (it caused no damage) and in Smyków (Raków commune, Busko district).

Drone debris was also found in the village of Bychawka Trzecia near Lublin. There, the falling drone damaged the roof of an outbuilding.

Currently, drones have been found in the following settlements: Czosnówka, Cześniki, Wyryki, Krywowierba-Kolonia, Wohyń, Wielki Łan, Zabłocie-Kolonia, Wychalew, Bychawka Trzecia, Olesno, between Rabiany and Sewrynowo.

Recall

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk stated that 19 incursions into Polish airspace were recorded on the night of September 10.

Polish authorities announced the downing of Russian drones that violated its airspace during an attack on Ukraine. Debris from one of them has already been found.

In addition, it became known that Russia had been preparing drone attacks against Poland since July of this year. Polish and Lithuanian SIM cards were used for this purpose.

NATO activated Article 4 of the North Atlantic Treaty due to the Russian drone attack.

