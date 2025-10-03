15 drones spotted over Belgian military base: military launches investigation

$41.280.05
Exclusive
09:51 AM • 7910 views
National Military Cemetery: when will the second complex be completed and new details
Exclusive
09:02 AM • 14146 views
The price of a dream: how much does it cost to raise a professional footballer?Photo
08:00 AM • 12927 views
Blackout at ZNPP: Ministry of Energy stated that Russians had already repaired one of the diesel generators a few days ago
07:29 AM • 14664 views
Russia attacked energy infrastructure in several regions overnight: gas transmission infrastructure also came under fire
06:22 AM • 14077 views
US shutdown threatens delays in arms supplies to Ukraine - The Telegraph
06:14 AM • 13918 views
Czech elections: Babiš's populist party leads in polls, but smaller parties hold the keys to government
October 2, 11:18 PM • 17777 views
US Tomahawk missile deliveries to Ukraine unlikely - Reuters
October 2, 06:06 PM • 30568 views
Ukraine severs diplomatic ties with Nicaragua - MFA
Exclusive
October 2, 01:54 PM • 52435 views
Online Gambling Monitoring: PlayCity Explains How It Will Work and When It Will Launch
Exclusive
October 2, 01:45 PM • 42954 views
"Not holy angels": Expert explained why control over NABU needs to be strengthened
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
National Military Cemetery: when will the second complex be completed and new details
Exclusive
09:51 AM • 7910 views
The price of a dream: how much does it cost to raise a professional footballer?Photo
Exclusive
09:02 AM • 14146 views
October garden work: what crops to plant for winter05:32 AM • 25763 views
Why is the Turkish model of "one pharmacy - one pharmacist" dangerous for Ukraine, and what does Russia have to do with it?October 2, 12:21 PM • 43102 views
Herring Day: five appetizing fish dishesPhotoOctober 2, 11:55 AM • 51083 views
15 drones spotted over Belgian military base: military launches investigation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 812 views

More than a dozen drones were detected over the Elsenborn military base in Belgium. The military has launched an investigation to determine the circumstances and potential security threats.

15 drones spotted over Belgian military base: military launches investigation

Around 1:45 AM on Friday, 15 drones were spotted over the Elsenborn military base in the east of Liège province. The incident was confirmed by the office of Belgian Defense Minister Theo Francken. The base, which covers 28 square kilometers and is located a few kilometers from the German border, is an army training camp with safe firing ranges. This was reported by VRT News, writes UNN.

Details

According to VRT News military expert Jens Franssen, during random tests of a drone detection system, the equipment recorded drones that likely flew across the border into Germany, where they were also spotted by local police in the town of Düren.

It is not yet known where the drones came from or who was controlling them. The Belgian military has launched an investigation into the incident to determine the circumstances and potential security threats.

Recall

On the morning of October 3, the Munich airport administration announced that operations were temporarily suspended due to the reported appearance of drones in the airspace. As a result of the incident, 17 flights were canceled, and about three thousand passengers faced disruptions to their travel plans.

In recent weeks, NATO countries have been facing provocations from Russia: fighter jet flights and drones over strategic facilities. These are elements of hybrid warfare aimed at destabilization and division among partners.

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
State Border of Ukraine
NATO
Munich
Belgium
Germany