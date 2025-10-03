15 drones spotted over Belgian military base: military launches investigation

Around 1:45 AM on Friday, 15 drones were spotted over the Elsenborn military base in the east of Liège province. The incident was confirmed by the office of Belgian Defense Minister Theo Francken. The base, which covers 28 square kilometers and is located a few kilometers from the German border, is an army training camp with safe firing ranges. This was reported by VRT News, writes UNN.

Details

According to VRT News military expert Jens Franssen, during random tests of a drone detection system, the equipment recorded drones that likely flew across the border into Germany, where they were also spotted by local police in the town of Düren.

It is not yet known where the drones came from or who was controlling them. The Belgian military has launched an investigation into the incident to determine the circumstances and potential security threats.

Recall

On the morning of October 3, the Munich airport administration announced that operations were temporarily suspended due to the reported appearance of drones in the airspace. As a result of the incident, 17 flights were canceled, and about three thousand passengers faced disruptions to their travel plans.

In recent weeks, NATO countries have been facing provocations from Russia: fighter jet flights and drones over strategic facilities. These are elements of hybrid warfare aimed at destabilization and division among partners.