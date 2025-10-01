$41.140.18
Mass drone flights over critical infrastructure facilities recorded in Germany - Spiegel

Kyiv • UNN

 • 6176 views

Germany is investigating the appearance of unknown drones over critical infrastructure facilities in Schleswig-Holstein. Drones flew over the Thyssenkrupp plant, Kiel Clinic, power plant, canal, bay, parliament, and an oil refinery.

Mass drone flights over critical infrastructure facilities recorded in Germany - Spiegel

German authorities are investigating cases of unknown drones appearing over critical infrastructure facilities in the federal state of Schleswig-Holstein. This is reported by Spiegel, writes UNN.

Details

The drones were recorded on September 25 after 9:00 PM. Initially, two small devices flew over the Thyssenkrupp concern's plant, later a group of drones flew over the Kiel University Hospital. After 10:00 PM, similar devices appeared over the coastal power plant and the North-East Canal, as well as over Kiel Bay.

In addition, drones flew over the state parliament building in Kiel and observed the Heide oil refinery, which supplies kerosene to Hamburg Airport. According to police observations, the drones moved in parallel trajectories, which may indicate an attempt at precise measurements.

Schleswig-Holstein Interior Minister Sabine Sütterlin-Waack confirmed the investigation on suspicion of espionage, but refused to disclose details. Similarly, the German Federal Ministry of Interior did not provide details regarding the incident.

Recall

On September 22, Copenhagen International Airport temporarily suspended operations due to two to four "large" drones spotted in the airspace. At least 15 flights were canceled.

Also on September 25, Aalborg Airport in northern Denmark was closed due to drones in the airspace.

In Germany, unknown individuals fired pyrotechnics at a military aircraft at Celle airbase - Spiegel01.10.25, 03:29 • 3424 views

Olga Rozgon

