Germany creates special police unit to combat drones

German Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt announced the creation of a federal police unit that will deal with combating drones. He stated this at the Munich Migration Meeting conference, UNN reports with reference to DW.

Details

"We will create our own unit in the federal police to counter drones," the German minister said, speaking to journalists.

According to Dobrindt, his department is ready to enter an "arms race," countering the threat from drones with new means of combating them. To do this, the minister intends to "empower, arm, and unite" the competent authorities.

The minister added that a "development and research unit" will also be created, which "will be able to technologically understand" the issue of protection against drones.

Cooperation in this direction will be carried out with Israel and Ukraine, as well as with our European friends and the European Commission. - Dobrindt emphasized.

It is noted that the police will receive new equipment, and the Bundeswehr (armed forces - ed.), after the adoption of amendments to the air safety law, will have legal authority to help the police shoot down drones.

Recall

On Friday, October 3, in the morning, the administration of Munich Airport announced that due to the recorded appearance of drones in the airspace, operations were temporarily suspended. As a result of the incident, 17 flights were canceled, and about three thousand passengers faced disruption to their travel plans.

On Friday evening, Munich Airport was closed again, stopping all takeoffs and landings after a drone warning. Police helicopters were scrambled, both runways were closed, and federal police were conducting searches.

