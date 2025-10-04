"Everyone is seriously preparing for wars" - President of Serbia
Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić stated that everyone is currently preparing for war, and the main question is which side everyone belongs to. He expressed concerns that no one wants to listen to each other anymore, and everyone is seriously preparing for armed conflicts.
Speaking to reporters, Vučić said that everyone is currently preparing for war, and the main question is "which side one belongs to."
We would like to avoid wars. We would like to avoid conflicts. I am afraid that no one wants to hear or listen to anyone anymore. And everyone is truly and seriously preparing for wars. And it will not be easy to talk about any other topics at all
It will be recalled that British Prime Minister Keir Starmer stated that Russia's actions demonstrate Putin's appetite to continue relentless attacks on Ukraine and acts of interference across Europe. He emphasized that this is a matter of values and freedoms for all of Europe.
