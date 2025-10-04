"Everyone is seriously preparing for wars" - President of Serbia

$41.280.00
October 4, 08:29 AM • 24971 views
General Staff confirmed hit on oil refinery in the Leningrad region, enemy ship and equipment, and the command post of the 8th Russian army
October 4, 08:00 AM • 69169 views
How to prepare your home for the cold: a checklistPhoto
October 3, 04:00 PM • 74318 views
Five captivating Korean dramas to watch in your free timeVideo
October 3, 02:35 PM • 84498 views
Stefanishyna on shutdown: no direct impact on aid to Ukraine yet
Exclusive
October 3, 12:39 PM • 106122 views
State Budget 2026: Head of the Verkhovna Rada Budget Committee announced the main challenge
Exclusive
October 3, 12:36 PM • 86162 views
What will happen to the dollar and euro exchange rates: forecast for 2026
October 3, 10:33 AM • 43011 views
Russians carried out the largest attack on Ukraine's gas production infrastructure - Naftogaz
Exclusive
October 3, 09:51 AM • 52511 views
National Military Cemetery: when will the second complex be completed and new details
Exclusive
October 3, 09:02 AM • 34997 views
The price of a dream: how much does it cost to raise a professional footballer?Photo
October 3, 08:00 AM • 22198 views
Blackout at ZNPP: Ministry of Energy stated that Russians had already repaired one of the diesel generators a few days ago
Publications
Exclusives
Popular news
Taylor Swift answered in a few words the question of when her wedding will take placeOctober 4, 11:30 AM • 31803 views
Lawsuit against Tesla: Families accuse Cybertruck door handles of causing the death of three studentsOctober 4, 12:54 PM • 5056 views
Russian attack on Shostka railway station: body of a man found in one of the carriagesOctober 4, 02:13 PM • 21714 views
Snowfall covers Western Balkans and Great Britain: thousands left without power, roads blockedOctober 4, 02:40 PM • 12772 views
Babiš's party wins Czech parliamentary elections05:24 PM • 24513 views
Publications
How to prepare your home for the cold: a checklistPhotoOctober 4, 08:00 AM • 69160 views
Three most delicious solyanka recipes: meat, assorted, and fishPhotoOctober 3, 02:14 PM • 54931 views
From high treason to raiding: the dark side of NABU detectives' workOctober 3, 12:41 PM • 66812 views
State Budget 2026: Head of the Verkhovna Rada Budget Committee announced the main challenge
Exclusive
October 3, 12:39 PM • 106116 views
What will happen to the dollar and euro exchange rates: forecast for 2026
Exclusive
October 3, 12:36 PM • 86158 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Oleh Kiper
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Binyamin Netanyahu
Actual places
Ukraine
Shostka
Sumy Oblast
United States
United Kingdom
UNN Lite
Taylor Swift answered in a few words the question of when her wedding will take placeOctober 4, 11:30 AM • 31856 views
Taylor Swift on a popular British show impressed with a ring from Travis KelceOctober 3, 05:13 PM • 31274 views
Five captivating Korean dramas to watch in your free timeVideoOctober 3, 04:00 PM • 74312 views
Prince William reveals his plans for legacy and protecting children from mediaOctober 3, 07:40 AM • 43276 views
Tarantino combined "Kill Bill" into one four-hour film with exclusive animationOctober 2, 01:33 PM • 45612 views
Actual
The New York Times
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Fox News
Bild
Tesla Cybertruck

"Everyone is seriously preparing for wars" - President of Serbia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1154 views

Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić stated that everyone is currently preparing for war, and the main question is which side everyone belongs to. He expressed concerns that no one wants to listen to each other anymore, and everyone is seriously preparing for armed conflicts.

"Everyone is seriously preparing for wars" - President of Serbia

Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić suggests the possibility of a new war, stating that currently "everyone" is preparing for armed confrontations. This is reported by UNN with reference to Clash Report.

Details

Speaking to reporters, Vučić said that everyone is currently preparing for war, and the main question is "which side one belongs to."

We would like to avoid wars. We would like to avoid conflicts. I am afraid that no one wants to hear or listen to anyone anymore. And everyone is truly and seriously preparing for wars. And it will not be easy to talk about any other topics at all

- noted the President of Serbia.

It will be recalled that British Prime Minister Keir Starmer stated that Russia's actions demonstrate Putin's appetite to continue relentless attacks on Ukraine and acts of interference across Europe. He emphasized that this is a matter of values and freedoms for all of Europe.

Displaying aggressive behavior: Romanian President speaks out on Russian drones over Europe01.10.25, 16:46 • 2953 views

Vita Zelenetska

PoliticsNews of the World
Vladimir Putin
Keir Starmer
Aleksandar Vučić
Serbia
United Kingdom
Europe
Ukraine