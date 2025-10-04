"Everyone is seriously preparing for wars" - President of Serbia

Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić suggests the possibility of a new war, stating that currently "everyone" is preparing for armed confrontations. This is reported by UNN with reference to Clash Report.

Details

Speaking to reporters, Vučić said that everyone is currently preparing for war, and the main question is "which side one belongs to."

We would like to avoid wars. We would like to avoid conflicts. I am afraid that no one wants to hear or listen to anyone anymore. And everyone is truly and seriously preparing for wars. And it will not be easy to talk about any other topics at all - noted the President of Serbia.

It will be recalled that British Prime Minister Keir Starmer stated that Russia's actions demonstrate Putin's appetite to continue relentless attacks on Ukraine and acts of interference across Europe. He emphasized that this is a matter of values and freedoms for all of Europe.

Displaying aggressive behavior: Romanian President speaks out on Russian drones over Europe