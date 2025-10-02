Macron: European deterrence needs "more unpredictability", and trespassing drones can be destroyed

Europe needs "more unpredictability" to strengthen deterrence, French President Emmanuel Macron said, warning that Russian drones "can be destroyed," UNN reports with reference to The Guardian.

During the European Political Community summit in Copenhagen, Macron spoke about recent provocations against Poland, Estonia, and other countries. He assured France's solidarity and indicated that the alliance's reaction was clear.

Macron also said that it was "very important... to complete the investigation into what happened in Denmark" when drones disrupted airport operations.

I think the main answer must be more unpredictability and more strategic ambiguity. And I think it's very important to have a clear message. Drones that violate our territories are simply taking a very big risk. They can be destroyed, period. We are not here to give full information. We will do what we need to do to preserve our airspace integrity and our territorial integrity. - Macron pointed out.

"We are living at a time when Russia is clearly not achieving its main goal," Macron also noted.

"I think the situation today is much better than it was at the beginning of the year... [when] we feared a very quick peace, and we had some doubts about the level of support from the United States," he said.

He credited the work of the Coalition of the Willing and emphasized the success in "re-engaging with the United States," noting that Trump's recent comments show "a huge change."

"This is very important because for me, this is a concrete case of countering the disinformation spread by Russia. No, Russia is not winning. No, Ukraine is not losing this war, and the situation is completely different," Macron noted.

He said it was now clear that Putin's comments about participating in the peace process were "not a truly sincere commitment."

Macron added that the next steps should focus on Ukrainian air defense systems, drones, and long-range missiles.

Macron also called for the swift adoption of the 19th package of sanctions against Russia and to "increase" pressure on Russia's shadow fleet.

"It is extremely important to increase pressure on this shadow fleet, because it will clearly reduce the possibilities of financing this [war]," Macron noted, calling on Europeans to "destroy the business model" by "detaining, even for days or weeks, these vessels and forcing them to organize themselves differently."

