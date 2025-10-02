$41.220.08
Zelenskyy in Denmark: Ukraine proposes a European "Drone Wall" that should exist throughout Europe, not just in one country
07:38 AM • 16804 views
Odesa was completely flooded during the bad weather: a commission was created to investigate the causes of the tragedy
06:36 AM • 19789 views
Russian missile modernization outpaces Ukrainian Patriot defense system - Financial Times
05:53 AM • 19233 views
US to provide Ukraine with intelligence for deep strikes inside Russia - WSJ
October 2, 05:30 AM • 32004 views
"Dynamo" - "Crystal Palace", "Aberdeen" - "Shakhtar": Ukrainian clubs start in the Conference League
October 2, 03:16 AM • 18244 views
EU prepares tougher sanctions against Russia - Von der Leyen
October 1, 11:57 PM • 20327 views
Defense Forces cut through the "Dobropillia salient" and advanced up to 1400 m - Syrskyi
October 1, 05:21 PM • 37405 views
Chernihiv region introduces hourly power outage schedules
Exclusive
October 1, 03:19 PM • 53733 views
Anti-Corruption or Commercial Bureau? Why NABU cases turn into business disputes
Exclusive
October 1, 02:16 PM • 30459 views
"They will be unable to react quickly enough to any escalation and to problems": political scientist assessed how the US shutdown could affect Ukraine
Macron: European deterrence needs "more unpredictability", and trespassing drones can be destroyed

Kyiv • UNN

 • 368 views

French President Emmanuel Macron, at a summit in Copenhagen, spoke about the need for greater unpredictability to strengthen deterrence. He noted that drones violating airspace can be destroyed and called for increased sanctions against Russia.

Europe needs "more unpredictability" to strengthen deterrence, French President Emmanuel Macron said, warning that Russian drones "can be destroyed," UNN reports with reference to The Guardian.

Details

During the European Political Community summit in Copenhagen, Macron spoke about recent provocations against Poland, Estonia, and other countries. He assured France's solidarity and indicated that the alliance's reaction was clear.

Macron also said that it was "very important... to complete the investigation into what happened in Denmark" when drones disrupted airport operations.

Part of our new reality: Danish Justice Minister compares hybrid drone attacks to 9/1129.09.25, 17:57 • 4243 views

I think the main answer must be more unpredictability and more strategic ambiguity. And I think it's very important to have a clear message. Drones that violate our territories are simply taking a very big risk. They can be destroyed, period. We are not here to give full information. We will do what we need to do to preserve our airspace integrity and our territorial integrity.

- Macron pointed out.

"We are living at a time when Russia is clearly not achieving its main goal," Macron also noted.

"I think the situation today is much better than it was at the beginning of the year... [when] we feared a very quick peace, and we had some doubts about the level of support from the United States," he said.

He credited the work of the Coalition of the Willing and emphasized the success in "re-engaging with the United States," noting that Trump's recent comments show "a huge change."

Trump changed his rhetoric on Ukraine's security - Zelenskyy29.09.25, 13:08 • 2474 views

"This is very important because for me, this is a concrete case of countering the disinformation spread by Russia. No, Russia is not winning. No, Ukraine is not losing this war, and the situation is completely different," Macron noted.

He said it was now clear that Putin's comments about participating in the peace process were "not a truly sincere commitment."

Macron added that the next steps should focus on Ukrainian air defense systems, drones, and long-range missiles.

Macron also called for the swift adoption of the 19th package of sanctions against Russia and to "increase" pressure on Russia's shadow fleet.

"It is extremely important to increase pressure on this shadow fleet, because it will clearly reduce the possibilities of financing this [war]," Macron noted, calling on Europeans to "destroy the business model" by "detaining, even for days or weeks, these vessels and forcing them to organize themselves differently."

Zelenskyy on Trump's Russian oil initiative: going against the US is short-sighted, and Hungary should realize this02.10.25, 13:44 • 938 views

Julia Shramko

