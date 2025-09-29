Trump changed his rhetoric on Ukraine's security - Zelenskyy
Kyiv • UNN
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Donald Trump's attitude towards Ukraine's security has changed to a fair one. Ukraine must maintain this new US attitude towards the war so that it aligns with the European one.
US President Donald Trump's attitude towards Ukraine's security has changed, and it is now fair. Our state must maintain this state of affairs, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said during the Warsaw Security Forum, UNN writes.
Details
Trump has changed his rhetoric, signals, and attitude towards Ukraine's security in Europe. His attitude towards Russian aggression is now fair
The head of state added that our country now needs to maintain the new attitude from the United States.
This is what I heard from him. This was during our conversations. I cannot predict tomorrow, because the world is changing faster than expected. As of today, Trump's position is balanced and supports Ukraine... In the desire to end the war quickly, Ukraine supports his steps. Our goal is to maintain the new US attitude towards the war so that it corresponds to the European one
Addition
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Russia will not establish Ukraine's borders, which are defined by the Constitution. During the Warsaw Security Forum, the Ukrainian leader also emphasized that he is ready for diplomatic negotiations.
Ukraine's borders are defined by the Constitution. I am open to diplomatic negotiations, but Russia will not establish new borders in Ukraine