Trump changed his rhetoric on Ukraine's security - Zelenskyy

US President Donald Trump's attitude towards Ukraine's security has changed, and it is now fair. Our state must maintain this state of affairs, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said during the Warsaw Security Forum, UNN writes.

Details

Trump has changed his rhetoric, signals, and attitude towards Ukraine's security in Europe. His attitude towards Russian aggression is now fair - Zelenskyy said.

The head of state added that our country now needs to maintain the new attitude from the United States.

This is what I heard from him. This was during our conversations. I cannot predict tomorrow, because the world is changing faster than expected. As of today, Trump's position is balanced and supports Ukraine... In the desire to end the war quickly, Ukraine supports his steps. Our goal is to maintain the new US attitude towards the war so that it corresponds to the European one - Zelenskyy added.

Addition

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Russia will not establish Ukraine's borders, which are defined by the Constitution. During the Warsaw Security Forum, the Ukrainian leader also emphasized that he is ready for diplomatic negotiations.