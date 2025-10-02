$41.220.08
Zelenskyy on Trump's Russian oil initiative: going against the US is short-sighted, and Hungary should realize this

Kyiv • UNN

 • 952 views

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the summit in Copenhagen called on European leaders to support Donald Trump's call to stop buying Russian oil. He also emphasized the need to destroy Russia's oil trading infrastructure and impose sanctions against the shadow fleet.

Zelenskyy on Trump's Russian oil initiative: going against the US is short-sighted, and Hungary should realize this

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy pointed out to European leaders the need to support US President Donald Trump's call to stop Europe's purchase of Russian oil, adding that colleagues from Hungary should also hear about it. He said this during his speech at the European Political Community summit in Copenhagen on Thursday, writes UNN.

We must also support President Trump's call to stop buying Russian oil here in Europe. Going against the US is short-sighted, and Hungary must clearly understand this. Energy carriers from the US and other partner countries can fill the deficit in the European market.

- Zelenskyy pointed out.

Also, the President noted, "we need to seriously consider how to really destroy all Russian oil trading infrastructure, because it is what feeds their war machine." "Now we see that Russia continues to use tankers despite the sanctions imposed on them. This must be stopped," the Head of State noted.

Zelenskyy in Copenhagen: Russia's war is the root of all security problems, new sanctions are needed02.10.25, 12:23 • 1452 views

"Additional sanctions should also be imposed against the captains and crews of shadow fleet vessels and against the owners of relevant companies. In addition, it is necessary to consider the possibility of imposing sanctions against Russian oil terminals and the rest of the fuel infrastructure deep inside Russia," Zelenskyy noted.

EU prepares tougher sanctions against Russia - Von der Leyen02.10.25, 06:16 • 18266 views

Recall

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán previously stated that Hungary would remain dependent on Russian energy, despite US President Donald Trump's demands that all EU and NATO countries stop buying Russian oil and gas.

Julia Shramko

EconomyPolitics
Electricity
Donald Trump
Copenhagen
Europe
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Hungary
Ukraine