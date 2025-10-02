$41.140.18
October 1, 05:49 PM
Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant in blackout due to enemy shelling - Ministry of Energy
Chernihiv region introduces hourly power outage schedules
Anti-Corruption or Commercial Bureau? Why NABU cases turn into business disputes
"They will be unable to react quickly enough to any escalation and to problems": political scientist assessed how the US shutdown could affect Ukraine
Parliamentary elections in the Czech Republic: political scientist explained how they will affect Ukraine
Venislavsky explained how allowing men under 22 to leave Ukraine benefits the state and how it affected mobilization.
President ordered a full inspection after 9 people died due to bad weather in OdesaPhoto
Will electricity tariffs for the population increase in November – Ministry of Energy's responsePhoto
US government shuts down for the first time since 2019: who will get paid during the shutdown and who won't
Eight-day blackout: EU calls on Russia to immediately withdraw all its forces from Zaporizhzhia NPP and all of Ukraine
Anti-Corruption or Commercial Bureau? Why NABU cases turn into business disputes
Parliamentary elections in the Czech Republic: political scientist explained how they will affect Ukraine
EU prepares tougher sanctions against Russia - Von der Leyen

Kyiv • UNN

 • 758 views

The European Union is changing its strategy of sanctions against Russia, preparing tougher restrictions instead of a gradual increase in pressure. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced significantly stricter measures in energy, financial services, and trade, which will be included in the 19th package of sanctions, agreed with the United States.

EU prepares tougher sanctions against Russia - Von der Leyen

The European Union is reviewing its sanctions strategy against Russia - instead of gradually increasing pressure, it is preparing to introduce tougher restrictions. This was stated by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen following the informal summit of EU leaders in Copenhagen, UNN reports.

Now is the time to further increase pressure on Russia. We are no longer proposing phased sanctions, but rather significantly tougher measures — in energy, financial services, and trade. And all of this is already included in the 19th package of sanctions, which is currently being discussed.

- said von der Leyen.

According to her, the new package has been agreed with the US and will be adopted in the near future. Key measures include:

  • reducing the price cap on Russian oil to $47.6 per barrel;
    • restrictions on the "Mir" payment system;
      • ban on the export of a number of ores, metals, chemicals and salts;
        • sanctions against 45 Russian and foreign companies cooperating with the Russian military sector.

          In addition, the EU plans to abandon Russian LNG by 2027 and introduce secondary sanctions against third countries that help the Kremlin circumvent restrictions.

          Recall

          During an informal summit on Wednesday, October 1, EU leaders discussed in detail how the bloc will act on common defense issues.

          European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen stated that European taxpayers should not pay for Russia's war. She proposed seizing 140 billion euros of frozen Russian assets to finance Ukraine's war efforts.

          Vita Zelenetska

