EU prepares tougher sanctions against Russia - Von der Leyen

The European Union is reviewing its sanctions strategy against Russia - instead of gradually increasing pressure, it is preparing to introduce tougher restrictions. This was stated by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen following the informal summit of EU leaders in Copenhagen, UNN reports.

Now is the time to further increase pressure on Russia. We are no longer proposing phased sanctions, but rather significantly tougher measures — in energy, financial services, and trade. And all of this is already included in the 19th package of sanctions, which is currently being discussed. - said von der Leyen.

According to her, the new package has been agreed with the US and will be adopted in the near future. Key measures include:

reducing the price cap on Russian oil to $47.6 per barrel;

restrictions on the "Mir" payment system;

ban on the export of a number of ores, metals, chemicals and salts;

sanctions against 45 Russian and foreign companies cooperating with the Russian military sector.

In addition, the EU plans to abandon Russian LNG by 2027 and introduce secondary sanctions against third countries that help the Kremlin circumvent restrictions.

Recall

During an informal summit on Wednesday, October 1, EU leaders discussed in detail how the bloc will act on common defense issues.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen stated that European taxpayers should not pay for Russia's war. She proposed seizing 140 billion euros of frozen Russian assets to finance Ukraine's war efforts.