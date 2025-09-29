$41.480.01
Part of our new reality: Danish Justice Minister compares hybrid drone attacks to 9/11

Kyiv • UNN

 • 916 views

Danish Justice Minister Peter Hummelgaard stated that hybrid attacks have become a new reality for Europe, comparing them to the events of September 11, 2001. Sweden has provided Denmark with equipment to combat drones and is cooperating with the police ahead of summits in Copenhagen.

Part of our new reality: Danish Justice Minister compares hybrid drone attacks to 9/11

Danish Justice Minister Peter Hummelgaard compared the recent wave of hybrid attacks on Europe to the events of September 11, 2001, stating that they "have become part of our new reality." This is reported by The Guardian, writes UNN.

Details

Just as the terrorist threat became part of our reality after 9/11, hybrid attacks have become part of our new reality. We are in a new reality in Denmark and in other countries, and we will find ourselves in this situation again. This is what hybrid warfare is all about.

- Hummelgaard stated.

The statement came as countries, including Denmark's close neighbor Sweden, pledged to help defend against drones.

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, who also held a press conference simultaneously with the Danish minister, said: "Consciously or unconsciously, drone attacks affect Denmark's ability to host the EU summit on Wednesday."

Kristersson also said that hybrid attacks on Poland, Estonia, and Denmark "could just as likely have happened in Sweden, and could happen in Sweden."

Swedish Foreign Minister Maria Malmer Stenergard said that the region is now facing a "very serious security situation," which means it is vital to have "close relations with our neighbors."

Sweden has sent anti-drone equipment to Denmark. Swedish and Norwegian police will also cooperate with Danish police during the summit.

Danish Emergency Management Agency Minister Torsten Schack Pedersen said that a bill on neutralizing drones has already been submitted to the Danish Parliament, Folketinget.

Addition

France and Sweden deployed military personnel and specialized systems to Denmark to combat drones. Enhanced security measures have been introduced ahead of two major summits in Copenhagen, where European leaders will arrive this week.

Pavlo Zinchenko

PoliticsNews of the World
Ulf Kristersson
The Guardian
Copenhagen
European Union
Denmark
France
Sweden
Norway
Europe
Estonia
Poland