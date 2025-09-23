Lithuania strengthens drone defense: army will be able to neutralize threats in airspace faster

On September 23, the Seimas of Lithuania adopted amendments to the Aviation Law and the Statute on the Use of Military Force, which allow the army to react more promptly to drones that pose a threat to the country's airspace. This was reported by LRT, writes UNN.

The amendments were supported by all deputies present, and the law was adopted under a special urgent procedure to "immediately ensure the vital interests of society and the state."

According to Defense Minister Dovilė Šakalienė, the current legal norms previously did not correspond to modern threats and their dynamics.

With this amendment to the Statute on the Use of Military Force, we are creating a new legal mechanism so that military force can be promptly used against drones in restricted areas if their flights are carried out in violation of the order established by the army commander. - said the minister.

Previously, the army could only use force against aircraft used as weapons in prohibited areas. Now, the military will be able to react more flexibly to airspace violations and neutralize drone threats if necessary.

At the same time, the Ministry of Defense emphasizes that the use of military force will be limited to "absolute military necessity, taking all possible precautions to avoid serious consequences for people and property."

The amendments also provide for a mechanism for activating restricted zones and procedures for informing about airspace violations. The army commander or a person authorized by him received the right to promptly react to violations and demand that the air navigation service provider immediately activate or deactivate restricted zones. In these zones, civilian aircraft will be able to fly only with special permission.

The legislative changes were prepared after incidents this summer when two Russian Gerbera drones, one of which carried explosives, invaded Lithuania. In recent months, Russian drones have violated the airspace of Poland, Estonia, and Romania.

Before active actions, it is necessary to adopt laws that allow the use of military force in limited airspace zones without creating a threat to civil aviation. These legal acts will allow us to truly respond to challenges in the current geopolitical situation. – noted conservative Arvydas Anušauskas, who initiated the vote on the amendments.

The Minister of Defense added that the adopted changes minimize the risks for civil aviation when using military means against drones.

