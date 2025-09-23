Lithuania strengthens drone defense: army will be able to neutralize threats in airspace faster

$41.380.13
Exclusive
01:28 PM
In Uman, during the celebration of Rosh Hashanah, substances resembling drugs were seized: police say the cases are isolated
Exclusive
12:09 PM
Demographic Crisis in Ukraine: Estimates from the Institute of Demography and Solutions to the Problems
11:29 AM
Cabinet of Ministers submitted to the Verkhovna Rada a government action program with 12 priorities: what is envisaged
September 23, 05:00 AM
About a hundred presidents and over 40 prime ministers will speak at the anniversary session of the UN General Assembly
September 23, 12:52 AM
Turkish President does not believe in a quick end to the war in Ukraine
September 22, 08:12 PM
Zelenskyy arrived in New York. On the agenda is participation in the UN General Assembly and dozens of meetingsVideo
September 22, 05:45 PM
Trump to meet with Zelensky on September 23 - White House
September 22, 12:19 PM
Teenager's murder on Kyiv funicular: court sentences Kosov to life imprisonmentPhoto
September 22, 11:53 AM
Basic social assistance is now available in Diia: it will replace five different paymentsVideo
Exclusive
September 22, 11:25 AM
"Golden Card" from Trump: Can Ukraine use the American experience of investment in exchange for a residence permit or work visa?
Popular news
State Final Attestation for 4th grades: what subjects and tasks will there beSeptember 23, 07:45 AM • 33395 views
Dollar tree in your home: secrets of Zamioculcas care and transplanting rulesPhotoSeptember 23, 08:45 AM • 29852 views
Internal conflict in "Servant of the People": Zelenskyy criticizes lawmakers and journalists - Politico09:15 AM • 13411 views
Chinese vessel entered occupied Sevastopol three times, violating ban - FTPhoto10:03 AM • 17648 views
The market decides everything: cheap generic drugs are displacing expensive medications10:33 AM • 15310 views
Demographic Crisis in Ukraine: Estimates from the Institute of Demography and Solutions to the Problems
Exclusive
12:09 PM
The market decides everything: cheap generic drugs are displacing expensive medications10:33 AM • 15402 views
Dollar tree in your home: secrets of Zamioculcas care and transplanting rulesPhotoSeptember 23, 08:45 AM • 29973 views
State Final Attestation for 4th grades: what subjects and tasks will there beSeptember 23, 07:45 AM • 33514 views
About a hundred presidents and over 40 prime ministers will speak at the anniversary session of the UN General AssemblySeptember 23, 05:00 AM • 39092 views
Donald Trump
Mette Frederiksen
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mark Rutte
Elon Musk
Ukraine
United States
New York City
State Border of Ukraine
Denmark
HBO Max announced its entry into the Ukrainian market: what are the conditions12:00 PM • 5874 views
Sweet and nutritious: top recipes for International White Chocolate DayPhotoSeptember 22, 11:26 AM • 73058 views
"I don't recognize my country right now": Angelina Jolie criticized political instability in the USSeptember 22, 10:56 AM • 35189 views
Filming of Spider-Man movie suspended due to Tom Holland's injurySeptember 22, 05:42 AM • 50660 views
Five thrilling action series: what to watch on September weekendsVideoSeptember 19, 04:00 PM • 102167 views
MiG-31
The New York Times
Unmanned aerial vehicle
E-6 Mercury
Detonator

Lithuania strengthens drone defense: army will be able to neutralize threats in airspace faster

Kyiv • UNN

 • 90 views

The Seimas of Lithuania adopted amendments to laws that allow the army to respond more quickly to drones that pose a threat to the country's airspace. This provides a new legal mechanism for the use of military force against drones in restricted areas.

Lithuania strengthens drone defense: army will be able to neutralize threats in airspace faster

On September 23, the Seimas of Lithuania adopted amendments to the Aviation Law and the Statute on the Use of Military Force, which allow the army to react more promptly to drones that pose a threat to the country's airspace. This was reported by LRT, writes UNN.

Details

The amendments were supported by all deputies present, and the law was adopted under a special urgent procedure to "immediately ensure the vital interests of society and the state."

According to Defense Minister Dovilė Šakalienė, the current legal norms previously did not correspond to modern threats and their dynamics.

With this amendment to the Statute on the Use of Military Force, we are creating a new legal mechanism so that military force can be promptly used against drones in restricted areas if their flights are carried out in violation of the order established by the army commander.

- said the minister.

Previously, the army could only use force against aircraft used as weapons in prohibited areas. Now, the military will be able to react more flexibly to airspace violations and neutralize drone threats if necessary.

Lithuania spends 2% of its GDP on aid to Ukraine, the third highest among partner countries - Sybiha19.09.25, 15:15 • 3618 views

At the same time, the Ministry of Defense emphasizes that the use of military force will be limited to "absolute military necessity, taking all possible precautions to avoid serious consequences for people and property."

The amendments also provide for a mechanism for activating restricted zones and procedures for informing about airspace violations. The army commander or a person authorized by him received the right to promptly react to violations and demand that the air navigation service provider immediately activate or deactivate restricted zones. In these zones, civilian aircraft will be able to fly only with special permission.

Lithuania has completely dismantled all sections of power lines with Russia18.09.25, 14:24 • 3510 views

The legislative changes were prepared after incidents this summer when two Russian Gerbera drones, one of which carried explosives, invaded Lithuania. In recent months, Russian drones have violated the airspace of Poland, Estonia, and Romania.

Before active actions, it is necessary to adopt laws that allow the use of military force in limited airspace zones without creating a threat to civil aviation. These legal acts will allow us to truly respond to challenges in the current geopolitical situation.

– noted conservative Arvydas Anušauskas, who initiated the vote on the amendments.

The Minister of Defense added that the adopted changes minimize the risks for civil aviation when using military means against drones.

Recall

Russian fighters over Estonia once again prove the importance of NATO's "Eastern Guardian" operation, – stated Lithuanian National Defense Minister Dovilė Šakalienė on the social network X.

A minimal reaction from Moscow is expected in the event of a possible downing of its aircraft over NATO countries. This assessment was voiced by Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, on Telegram.

Stepan Haftko

Electricity
charity
NATO
Arvydas Anusauskas
Lithuania
Romania
Estonia
Ukraine
Poland