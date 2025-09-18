$41.190.02
Lithuania has completely dismantled all sections of power lines with Russia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 170 views

Lithuanian operator Litgrid has completely dismantled sections of cross-border power lines connecting Lithuania with Russia's Kaliningrad region. This signifies the final disconnection from the Russian grid and strengthens integration into Europe's continental electricity system.

Lithuania has completely dismantled all sections of power lines with Russia

Lithuanian electricity transmission system operator Litgrid announced the complete dismantling of sections of cross-border power lines connecting Lithuania with Russia's Kaliningrad region. This was reported by Delfi, writes UNN.

Details

According to the operator, this means a final disconnection from the Russian grid and strengthening integration into Europe's continental power system.

After all dismantling works are completed, we will be completely free from unnecessary infrastructure, thereby further strengthening our energy independence.

- said Litgrid CEO Rokas Masiulis.

As noted, the dismantling of the lines began on February 8-9 this year – immediately after the synchronization of the Baltic countries with Europe's continental power grids.

Currently, the dismantling of power lines that connected the energy systems with the Kaliningrad region is underway. Six such lines are being eliminated – half of them are high-voltage (330 kV), the others are less powerful (110 kV). Workers are removing cables, insulating elements, dismantling poles, and tidying up the cleared land.

Similar work is being carried out on the Belarusian border, where 12 interstate electrical connections are planned to be disconnected. Among them, five are 330 kV and seven are 110 kV.

According to plans, by the end of the first half of 2027, all electrical connections with Kaliningrad and Belarus will be completely eliminated. The land plots where the lines previously ran will be freed from restrictions, and owners will be able to use them without prior prohibitions.

Recall

On February 9, the Baltic countries synchronized with the power grids of continental Europe, having previously operated for 65 years in a common power system with Russia and Belarus, the so-called BRELL ring.

Olga Rozgon

