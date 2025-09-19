Lithuania spends 2% of its GDP on aid to Ukraine, the third highest among partner countries - Sybiha

$41.250.05
48.780.01
ukenru
Exclusive
12:05 PM • 2540 views
Secrets of autumn depression: a psychologist spoke about the symptoms and methods of overcoming itPhoto
12:00 PM • 1642 views
European Commission presents 19th package of sanctions against Russia: what's included
Exclusive
11:23 AM • 10056 views
Scandal with a Russian trace: why law enforcement agencies should investigate the actions of the temporarily suspended head of the State Aviation Service Bilchuk – lawyersPhoto
08:43 AM • 27566 views
The Ministry of Finance announced that the subsistence minimum will be revised
Exclusive
September 19, 06:26 AM • 45194 views
Calm on a plate: what foods reduce anxiety and support the nervous system
September 18, 07:49 PM • 42870 views
IAEA demands Russia immediately de-occupy Zaporizhzhia NPP. 62 countries supported the resolution
September 18, 05:45 PM • 64187 views
Ukraine elected to governing bodies of Universal Postal Union: Russia and Belarus lost elections
September 18, 12:49 PM • 44169 views
Counteroffensive in the Donetsk direction: Defense Forces liberated 7 settlements, 9 more cleared of Russian presence
September 18, 10:41 AM • 51828 views
Deepstrike at 1400 km: SBU drones hit Gazprom plant in Bashkortostan - sources
Exclusive
September 18, 09:39 AM • 79410 views
US Crypto Market 2.0: How the American Approach to Digital Asset Regulation Has Changed and What It Means for Ukraine
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+21°
4m/s
63%
753mm
Popular news
SOF confirmed the destruction of the Russian Marine Corps logistics hub in the Kursk region: video shownVideoSeptember 19, 05:36 AM • 21991 views
Explosion occurred in Chernihiv amid an air raid alert07:04 AM • 21468 views
Prosecutor killed in road accident in Zhytomyr: investigation launchedPhoto07:55 AM • 16950 views
Prosecutor killed in road accident in Zhytomyr: police looking for witnessesPhoto08:27 AM • 13996 views
European Commission adopted 19th package of sanctions against Russia: to be announced today10:27 AM • 14814 views
Publications
Secrets of autumn depression: a psychologist spoke about the symptoms and methods of overcoming itPhoto
Exclusive
12:05 PM • 2540 views
Scandal with a Russian trace: why law enforcement agencies should investigate the actions of the temporarily suspended head of the State Aviation Service Bilchuk – lawyersPhoto
Exclusive
11:23 AM • 10056 views
Calm on a plate: what foods reduce anxiety and support the nervous system
Exclusive
September 19, 06:26 AM • 45194 views
A legislative "shield" for defense companies or a practical failure due to one wrong decision?September 18, 11:39 AM • 54130 views
US Crypto Market 2.0: How the American Approach to Digital Asset Regulation Has Changed and What It Means for Ukraine
Exclusive
September 18, 09:39 AM • 79410 views
Actual people
Serhiy Marchenko
Donald Trump
Rustem Umerov
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ursula von der Leyen
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Europe
Donetsk Oblast
Washington, D.C.
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Adele in talks to perform at Super Bowl 2026 halftime show - Media10:57 AM • 5208 views
Cadillac F1 signs massive partnership with Jim Beam ahead of 2026 debutPhotoVideo10:18 AM • 7478 views
Must-have sweaters for the autumn-winter 2025 wardrobe: Andre Tan advisesSeptember 18, 06:24 PM • 21414 views
YouTube has become a leader in the US media industry and is betting on AI for content creationSeptember 18, 05:59 AM • 40599 views
Keanu Reeves secretly married artist Alexandra Grant during a summer trip to EuropeSeptember 17, 06:36 PM • 38933 views
Actual
Mi-8
SWIFT
YouTube
ChatGPT
Financial Times

Lithuania spends 2% of its GDP on aid to Ukraine, the third highest among partner countries - Sybiha

Kyiv • UNN

 • 578 views

Lithuania has provided Ukraine with 1.7 billion euros in aid, of which 800 million is defense support. This amounts to 2% of the country's GDP, which is the third highest among partner countries.

Lithuania spends 2% of its GDP on aid to Ukraine, the third highest among partner countries - Sybiha

Lithuania has provided Ukraine with 1.7 billion euros in aid, 800 million of which is defense support. In total, Lithuania spends 2% of its gross domestic product on aid to Ukraine, which is the third highest indicator, said Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha during a joint press conference with his Lithuanian counterpart Kęstutis Budrys, reports UNN.

2% of Lithuania's gross domestic product goes to aid Ukraine. This is the third highest indicator in the world. This is true leadership in aid. The amount of aid provided by Lithuania exceeds 1.7 billion euros. Almost 800 million of which is defense support.

- Sybiha noted.

The head of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry also thanked Lithuania for its efforts in various areas of assistance to Ukraine.

We appreciate Lithuania's work within the coalition of the willing. Thank you for participating in key defense coalitions. We also thank you for your readiness to deploy weapons production both in Ukraine and in Lithuania.

- Sybiha reported.

Addition

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kęstutis Budrys arrived in Kyiv, which he announced on his X social media page.

"Greetings from Ukraine! Kyiv is strong – free, brave, resilient. Despite continuous Russian aggression and deadly nightly attacks, Ukrainians do not give up – they work, study, create, rebuild. Their courage protects not only Ukraine, but all of Europe. Lithuania stands with Ukraine. Always. Everywhere. To peace and victory," Budrys wrote.

Pavlo Zinchenko

PoliticsNews of the World
"Coalition of the Willing"
Andriy Sybiha
Lithuania
Europe
Ukraine
Kyiv