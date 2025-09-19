Lithuania spends 2% of its GDP on aid to Ukraine, the third highest among partner countries - Sybiha

Lithuania has provided Ukraine with 1.7 billion euros in aid, 800 million of which is defense support. In total, Lithuania spends 2% of its gross domestic product on aid to Ukraine, which is the third highest indicator, said Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha during a joint press conference with his Lithuanian counterpart Kęstutis Budrys, reports UNN.

2% of Lithuania's gross domestic product goes to aid Ukraine. This is the third highest indicator in the world. This is true leadership in aid. The amount of aid provided by Lithuania exceeds 1.7 billion euros. Almost 800 million of which is defense support. - Sybiha noted.

The head of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry also thanked Lithuania for its efforts in various areas of assistance to Ukraine.

We appreciate Lithuania's work within the coalition of the willing. Thank you for participating in key defense coalitions. We also thank you for your readiness to deploy weapons production both in Ukraine and in Lithuania. - Sybiha reported.

Addition

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kęstutis Budrys arrived in Kyiv, which he announced on his X social media page.

"Greetings from Ukraine! Kyiv is strong – free, brave, resilient. Despite continuous Russian aggression and deadly nightly attacks, Ukrainians do not give up – they work, study, create, rebuild. Their courage protects not only Ukraine, but all of Europe. Lithuania stands with Ukraine. Always. Everywhere. To peace and victory," Budrys wrote.