Denmark urgently calls up reservists due to drone incidents

After a series of drone sightings over airports and military facilities, the Danish Armed Forces urgently called up hundreds of soldiers from the reserve, Kristeligt Dagblad reports, according to UNN.

Details

On Monday, TV 2 learned that the Armed Forces had urgently called up reserve soldiers for service in Denmark.

This is done with reference to the current drone situation in Danish airspace, according to a confidential report. - TV 2 writes.

It is unclear exactly how many soldiers were called up, but anonymous sources told TV 2 that "it will be several hundred soldiers."

The newspaper Jyllands-Posten also wrote that anonymous sources in the Armed Forces reported "the call-up of civilians who previously served in the Armed Forces." This is due to both the drone situation and the upcoming summits in Copenhagen.

It should be recalled that the Danish government will temporarily ban the use of civilian drones from September 29 to October 3. This decision was made due to a number of drone incidents at European airports and recent flights over Danish military facilities.

This creates so much work that the shift schedules don't work. - sources told Jyllands-Posten.

The Defense Command stated that it is not currently providing any comments.

Earlier, UNN wrote that over the past week, drones were repeatedly spotted over airports and military facilities in Denmark ahead of the EU summits in Copenhagen. To enhance security, the country is enlisting the help of France, Sweden, Germany, and police officers from neighboring states.

Incidents with unknown drones are still being investigated.