European Parliament calls for EU response to Russian violations and hybrid warfare: including the destruction of air threats

Court to consider motion to remove Vyshhorod mayor from office on October 15
The virus is coming – prices are biting. How the pharmacy rule of "cheapest analogue" saves your wallet
"The bill will be hidden": what will happen to the law on fines for officials for failing to appear at a summons to the Rada after Zelenskyy's veto
Parliament supported the creation of the Cyber Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: what is known about the structure
Ukrainian delegation to visit the US next week: Zelenskyy named topics for negotiations
Ten-year NABU investigations: a sign of inefficiency or hidden interest?
Russian strikes destroyed over half of Ukraine's gas production - Bloomberg
Odesa region attacked by Russian drones at night: 5 injured, port damaged, power outagesPhotoVideo
"Historic achievement": Netanyahu and Trump congratulated each other on the peace agreement and agreed to meet in Israel
Which countries does Ukraine plan to introduce multiple citizenship with: the government has defined criteria
Finnish President to meet Trump today: they will discuss the war in Ukraine
Heavy rains to intensify in Ukraine: today's weather forecast
Tariffs brought peace to the world: Trump said his economic strategy stops wars
Toyota is set to release the "world's first" all-solid-state batteries for electric vehicles
UN to cut a quarter of peacekeepers in nine global hotspots due to lack of funds
Caesar Salad: top incredibly delicious and original recipes
The virus is coming – prices are biting. How the pharmacy rule of "cheapest analogue" saves your wallet
"The bill will be hidden": what will happen to the law on fines for officials for failing to appear at a summons to the Rada after Zelenskyy's veto
Ten-year NABU investigations: a sign of inefficiency or hidden interest?
"New strains are just variations of Omicron": virologist talks about the "Frankenstein" form of Covid-19
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Oleksiy Honcharenko
Viktor Orbán
Ihor Klymenko
Ukraine
State Border of Ukraine
United States
Chernihiv Oblast
Hungary
Caesar Salad: top incredibly delicious and original recipes
Netflix makes games available on TVs
George Clooney explained why he is raising his children in the countryside
Cristiano Ronaldo became the first billionaire footballer in history
Trump criticized the decision to invite Bad Bunny as a Super Bowl halftime show headliner
Medicinal products
MIM-104 Patriot
NASAMS
IRIS-T
ChatGPT

European Parliament calls for EU response to Russian violations and hybrid warfare: including the destruction of air threats

Kyiv • UNN

 • 654 views

The European Parliament adopted a resolution condemning Russia's violations of EU airspace and interference with infrastructure, demanding coordinated action and sanctions. The resolution calls for the creation of a European Defense Union and cooperation with Ukraine.

European Parliament calls for EU response to Russian violations and hybrid warfare: including the destruction of air threats

The European Parliament adopted a resolution demanding a unified EU response to Russian violations and hybrid warfare threats, condemning violations of EU airspace and interference with EU infrastructure, demanding coordinated and proportionate actions, including the destruction of aerial threats, calling for a unified EU and NATO defense, sanctions against Russia, progress on a European Defense Union, and cooperation with Ukraine, the European institution reported on Thursday, writes UNN.

The resolution was adopted with 469 votes in favor, 97 against, and 38 abstentions.

Countering Russian provocations

In the resolution adopted on Thursday, MEPs strongly condemn Russia's "reckless and escalatory actions" in violating the airspace of EU and NATO member states: Poland, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, and Romania. They also condemn deliberate drone incursions targeting critical infrastructure in Denmark, Sweden, and Norway. According to MEPs, these are part of Russia's "systematic military and hybrid warfare and provocations against the EU" and its member states. Russia bears full and undeniable responsibility for actions in the airspace of Poland, Estonia, and Romania, MEPs noted.

"Encouraging any initiatives that allow the EU and its member states to take 'coordinated, unified and proportionate measures against any violations of their airspace, including the downing of aerial threats,' MEPs welcome the concept of an EU 'drone wall' and the 'Eastern Flank Watch' initiatives, while emphasizing the need to ensure comprehensive coverage of all member states facing direct security challenges along its southern flank," the statement said.

MEPs believe that the scale of Russia's subversive and hybrid activities against the EU amounts to "state-sponsored terrorism," even if they do not reach the threshold of an armed attack.

The EU must show determination

"The EU must demonstrate determination and make it clear that any third country attempting to violate the sovereignty of a member state will immediately face retaliatory measures," the resolution states. MEPs also call on the EU Council and the European Commission to increase the effectiveness and impact of sanctions against Russia to ultimately undermine the country's ability to continue waging a brutal war of aggression against Ukraine. Punitive measures, as stated, should extend to all states that facilitate Russia's actions, such as Belarus, Iran, and North Korea. MEPs also advocate for sanctions against Chinese enterprises that supply dual-use goods and military products necessary for the production of drones and missiles.

Strong European pillar of NATO

Calling for enhanced coordination, unity, and solidarity among member states, EU institutions, and NATO structures, MEPs insist on the urgent need to create a genuine European Defense Union, developing and expanding existing frameworks such as the White Paper for European Defense and Readiness 2030. "This progress must be accompanied by adequate funding within the current and next Multiannual Financial Framework (MFF), emphasizing the need for enhanced civil-military coordination of actions in airspace; as well as more effective equipping of police forces and civilian authorities with means of detection and protection against drones." The European Parliament also called on the EU and its member states to equip authorities with appropriate anti-drone measures at critical infrastructure facilities such as airports and power plants.

Learning from Ukraine's experience

The resolution calls for a significant expansion of defense cooperation with Ukraine, particularly in the field of unmanned technologies and countermeasures, including strengthening industrial cooperation. It also calls on lawmakers to promptly finalize legislation on the European Defence Industry Programme (EDIP). This, it states, should be used in conjunction with the SAFE (Security Action for Europe) instrument to allocate financial resources to study Ukraine's experience and support Ukraine in combating unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).

"Europe must react": von der Leyen declared hybrid warfare and announced a roadmap of actions in two weeks08.10.25, 11:55 • 23772 views

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
State Border of Ukraine
Electricity
Belarus
European Parliament
Council of the European Union
European Commission
Latvia
NATO
European Union
North Korea
Denmark
Lithuania
Sweden
Norway
Romania
Estonia
Ukraine
Iran
Poland