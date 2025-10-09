European Parliament calls for EU response to Russian violations and hybrid warfare: including the destruction of air threats

The European Parliament adopted a resolution demanding a unified EU response to Russian violations and hybrid warfare threats, condemning violations of EU airspace and interference with EU infrastructure, demanding coordinated and proportionate actions, including the destruction of aerial threats, calling for a unified EU and NATO defense, sanctions against Russia, progress on a European Defense Union, and cooperation with Ukraine, the European institution reported on Thursday, writes UNN.

The resolution was adopted with 469 votes in favor, 97 against, and 38 abstentions.

Countering Russian provocations

In the resolution adopted on Thursday, MEPs strongly condemn Russia's "reckless and escalatory actions" in violating the airspace of EU and NATO member states: Poland, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, and Romania. They also condemn deliberate drone incursions targeting critical infrastructure in Denmark, Sweden, and Norway. According to MEPs, these are part of Russia's "systematic military and hybrid warfare and provocations against the EU" and its member states. Russia bears full and undeniable responsibility for actions in the airspace of Poland, Estonia, and Romania, MEPs noted.

"Encouraging any initiatives that allow the EU and its member states to take 'coordinated, unified and proportionate measures against any violations of their airspace, including the downing of aerial threats,' MEPs welcome the concept of an EU 'drone wall' and the 'Eastern Flank Watch' initiatives, while emphasizing the need to ensure comprehensive coverage of all member states facing direct security challenges along its southern flank," the statement said.

MEPs believe that the scale of Russia's subversive and hybrid activities against the EU amounts to "state-sponsored terrorism," even if they do not reach the threshold of an armed attack.

The EU must show determination

"The EU must demonstrate determination and make it clear that any third country attempting to violate the sovereignty of a member state will immediately face retaliatory measures," the resolution states. MEPs also call on the EU Council and the European Commission to increase the effectiveness and impact of sanctions against Russia to ultimately undermine the country's ability to continue waging a brutal war of aggression against Ukraine. Punitive measures, as stated, should extend to all states that facilitate Russia's actions, such as Belarus, Iran, and North Korea. MEPs also advocate for sanctions against Chinese enterprises that supply dual-use goods and military products necessary for the production of drones and missiles.

Strong European pillar of NATO

Calling for enhanced coordination, unity, and solidarity among member states, EU institutions, and NATO structures, MEPs insist on the urgent need to create a genuine European Defense Union, developing and expanding existing frameworks such as the White Paper for European Defense and Readiness 2030. "This progress must be accompanied by adequate funding within the current and next Multiannual Financial Framework (MFF), emphasizing the need for enhanced civil-military coordination of actions in airspace; as well as more effective equipping of police forces and civilian authorities with means of detection and protection against drones." The European Parliament also called on the EU and its member states to equip authorities with appropriate anti-drone measures at critical infrastructure facilities such as airports and power plants.

Learning from Ukraine's experience

The resolution calls for a significant expansion of defense cooperation with Ukraine, particularly in the field of unmanned technologies and countermeasures, including strengthening industrial cooperation. It also calls on lawmakers to promptly finalize legislation on the European Defence Industry Programme (EDIP). This, it states, should be used in conjunction with the SAFE (Security Action for Europe) instrument to allocate financial resources to study Ukraine's experience and support Ukraine in combating unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).

