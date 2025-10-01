$41.140.18
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

France detains Russian 'ghost ship' from which drones were allegedly launched across Europe - Le Parisien

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1220 views

French military seized the Russian tanker "Pushpa" off the coast of Saint-Nazaire, which repeatedly changed names and flags and is under international sanctions. The vessel is linked to a "ghost fleet" that finances Russian troops and may be involved in sabotage operations.

France detains Russian 'ghost ship' from which drones were allegedly launched across Europe - Le Parisien

Off the coast of Saint-Nazaire, French military personnel boarded the Russian tanker "Pushpa," which has repeatedly changed names and flags and is under international sanctions. The vessel is linked to a "ghost fleet" that finances Russian troops and may be involved in sabotage operations, UNN reports, citing LeParisien.

As stated, the Russian tanker arrived off the coast of France on Monday. It is suspected of belonging to Russia's "ghost fleet" and having played a role in suspicious drone flights over Denmark in recent days, the publication writes.

"Pushpa" is just one of many names for the vessel that has become the focus of an investigation in Denmark after unknown drones appeared over military bases and airports in recent days, the publication states. According to the specialized resource The Maritime Executive, the ship could have served as a "launch pad" for drones or been used as a "decoy." At the same time, French President Emmanuel Macron, commenting on the situation, urged caution regarding these theories.

"French soldiers boarded this Russian tanker, seized off the coast of Saint-Nazaire (Loire-Atlantique)," AFP journalists flying over the vessel observed on Wednesday.

"Soldiers in uniform and balaclavas patrolled the ship's deck during the day. The ship was 'seized last Saturday,' and a 'boarding team went aboard,'" a military source told AFP.

A few hours later, the Brest prosecutor announced the detention of two crew members.

Investigation launched

The Brest prosecutor's office has launched a preliminary investigation due to "failure to provide documents regarding the nationality and flag of the vessel" and "refusal to comply with requirements 

- the Brest prosecutor told Le Parisien, confirming information from Ouest-France.

It was initiated "in connection with maritime offenses reported on September 29, 2025, by the Prefect of the Atlantic Maritime Department, which may concern certain crew members of the vessel," writes Stéphane Kellenberger. The investigation is being conducted by the research department of the maritime gendarmerie and the Atlantic Maritime Gendarmerie group.

This crew made very serious mistakes that justify judicial proceedings today 

– Macron stated.

The Navy also explained to Ici Loire Océan (formerly France Bleu) that they had sent a patrol boat to monitor the vessel, which was located near an offshore wind farm.

"Ghost fleet" to circumvent sanctions

It is believed to be part of Russia's ghost fleet, a contingent of ships that Moscow uses to circumvent Western sanctions and continue exporting its oil. But Europeans also suspect these ships of participating in Russia's hybrid warfare, playing a key role in certain destabilization operations, such as sabotaging underwater cables. Or, more recently, drone flight operations.

These ships were acquired second-hand at the beginning of the war in Ukraine by one of Vladimir Putin's right-hand men, Igor Sechin, a former Soviet military intelligence officer who became CEO of Rosneft, one of Russia's largest oil companies. According to the Ukrainian analytical center KSE, the deal was worth about $10 billion. This fleet, "according to our estimates, finances 40% of Russia's military efforts," Emmanuel Macron also said. According to the French admiral, this fleet will consist of 900 ships.

These outdated, unregistered vessels regularly change owners, sail under flags of convenience, and have no identified crew, allowing them to patrol waters worldwide unnoticed.

Addition

The suspicious 244-meter tanker, built in 2007, has repeatedly changed its name and flag, registering in Gabon, the Marshall Islands, and Mongolia, and is under sanctions from the EU, Canada, Switzerland, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom. The vessel, sailing under the flag of Benin, is currently off the French coast of Saint-Nazaire. According to Marine Traffic, it departed Primorsk (Russia) on September 20 and is scheduled to arrive in Vadinar (India) on October 20. The tanker previously passed near the coast of Denmark from September 22 to 25, AFP notes, citing VesselFinder.

Recall

Over the past week, drones were recorded several times over airports and military facilities in Denmark ahead of EU summits in Copenhagen. To enhance security, the country is enlisting the help of France, Sweden, Germany, and police from neighboring states.

The military assesses the incidents as questioning the country's ability to deter threats.

Alona Utkina

