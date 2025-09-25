"Unknown" UAVs spotted in France last weekend: they flew over a military base

In the night from Sunday, September 21, to Monday, "unknown" drones were spotted over the Mourmelon-le-Grand military base in France. This was reported by RFI, according to UNN.

Details

According to the publication, information about unknown UAVs over the Mourmelon-le-Grand military base was received on Thursday, September 25. It was about small devices, not "drones controlled by the military."

This incident was called "exceptional" by the public service. They emphasize that at this time there is no reason to believe that foreign states may be involved. The incident occurred on the night from Sunday, September 21, to Monday, September 22. An investigation is underway regarding several unknown unmanned aerial vehicles spotted. - the publication writes.

It is noted that after the incident, measures were taken to increase vigilance. The territory of this French base covers more than 10,000 hectares.

Recall

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte on Thursday supported US President Donald Trump's comments this week that NATO member countries should shoot down Russian drones and planes if they enter their airspace, if such a step is necessary.