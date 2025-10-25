Lithuania closed its border with Belarus: the reason named

On Friday evening, October 24, Lithuania closed two of its largest airports and border crossings with Belarus. This was reported by LRT, informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that the decision was preceded by the suspension of operations at Vilnius and Kaunas airports due to balloons flying from Belarus.

The services act in accordance with the decisions made at the meeting of the National Security Commission. Next week, the commission will meet again to assess the impact of the decisions already made and what else can be done in the short term to make it painful for both smugglers and the Lukashenka regime, which allows them to run rampant. - said Lithuanian Prime Minister Inga Ruginiene

It is indicated that the "Shalchininkai" and "Myadininkai" checkpoints will be closed until 12:00 on Saturday, October 25.

Recall

After two Russian planes violated Lithuanian airspace on Thursday, the country's security level did not change. At the same time, the country's Foreign Ministry expressed a strong protest to Russia regarding the incident.

Russian fighter jets violated Lithuanian airspace: Nausėda called the incident a blatant violation of international law