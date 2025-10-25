Lithuania closed its border with Belarus: the reason named

$41.900.14
October 24, 05:15 PM
Tomorrow, Ukraine faces another day with power outage schedules: how many queues will be without "light"Video
October 24, 04:33 PM
Britain to provide Ukraine with 5,000 new missiles, strengthening support before winter - PM Starmer
October 24, 03:19 PM
The Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada stated that the draft of the new Ukrainian language orthography will be considered by the end of the year
October 24, 02:29 PM
Russian modernized KABs: updated bombs with jet engines do not yet reach Kyiv, but the threat is growing - military expert
October 24, 12:52 PM
Lowest vaccination rate since 2017: WHO warns of polio danger in Europe and Asia
October 24, 12:47 PM
Can land on autobahns and carry Meteor missiles: aviation expert explained the peculiarity of Gripen aircraft
October 24, 12:17 PM
North Korea's losses in the war against Ukraine: British intelligence reveals the figurePhoto
October 24, 12:13 PM
Ukraine to be covered by rain and thunderstorms on Saturday: Level I danger declared
October 24, 07:57 AM
Outage schedules covered 12 regions, Russia attacked energy infrastructure in three regions
October 24, 06:00 AM
Scandal in the USA over matcha latte: does the popular drink really cause anemia?
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

China responded to Zelenskyy's criticism of its support for Russia in the war with UkraineOctober 24, 02:52 PM • 9494 views
Astrid Lindgren's heirs sue Croatian beverage producer "Pipi"October 24, 02:55 PM • 13390 views
Lawyers noticed a violation of jurisdiction in the "case of lawyers" who were wiretapped by NABUOctober 24, 04:47 PM • 16696 views
Seven men in a BMW crashed into a ditch while trying to break through the border in Odesa regionPhoto08:05 PM • 6662 views
Russia's military-industrial complex cuts production for the first time in three years - media08:21 PM • 5028 views
Lawyers noticed a violation of jurisdiction in the "case of lawyers" who were wiretapped by NABUOctober 24, 04:47 PM • 16730 views
Can land on autobahns and carry Meteor missiles: aviation expert explained the peculiarity of Gripen aircraft
October 24, 12:47 PM • 39332 views
How the love for the "Russian world" united bribe-taking MP Odarchenko and the candidate for the position of rector of the State Biotechnological UniversityPhotoOctober 24, 11:40 AM • 35323 views
Top incredibly delicious recipes for a cozy autumn lunchPhotoOctober 24, 11:32 AM • 35816 views
Scandal in the USA over matcha latte: does the popular drink really cause anemia?
October 24, 06:00 AM • 75036 views
Astrid Lindgren's heirs sue Croatian beverage producer "Pipi"October 24, 02:55 PM • 13413 views
King Harald of Norway joked about the controversial Netflix film featuring his daughter: "Maybe we'll make a sequel"October 24, 12:41 PM • 17028 views
White House adds Clinton scandal and cocaine discovery to website timelinePhotoOctober 24, 09:50 AM • 29364 views
Kim Kardashian diagnosed with brain aneurysmPhotoOctober 24, 07:30 AM • 52570 views
"Don't spread betrayal where there is none": Anna Trincher got into a scandal because of a Russian-language bookPhotoVideoOctober 23, 03:24 PM • 35820 views
Lithuania closed its border with Belarus: the reason named

Kyiv • UNN

 • 224 views

On the evening of October 24, Lithuania closed two of its largest airports and border crossing points with Belarus. This happened due to air balloons flying from the Belarusian side.

Lithuania closed its border with Belarus: the reason named

On Friday evening, October 24, Lithuania closed two of its largest airports and border crossings with Belarus. This was reported by LRT, informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that the decision was preceded by the suspension of operations at Vilnius and Kaunas airports due to balloons flying from Belarus.

The services act in accordance with the decisions made at the meeting of the National Security Commission. Next week, the commission will meet again to assess the impact of the decisions already made and what else can be done in the short term to make it painful for both smugglers and the Lukashenka regime, which allows them to run rampant.

- said Lithuanian Prime Minister Inga Ruginiene

It is indicated that the "Shalchininkai" and "Myadininkai" checkpoints will be closed until 12:00 on Saturday, October 25.

Recall

After two Russian planes violated Lithuanian airspace on Thursday, the country's security level did not change. At the same time, the country's Foreign Ministry expressed a strong protest to Russia regarding the incident.

Russian fighter jets violated Lithuanian airspace: Nausėda called the incident a blatant violation of international law23.10.25, 21:44 • 6016 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

News of the World
Belarus
Kaunas
Vilnius
Lithuania