Russian fighter jets violated Lithuanian airspace: Nausėda called the incident a blatant violation of international law

$41.760.01
48.370.10
ukenru
Exclusive
05:55 PM • 10523 views
Former MP Kormyshkina detained by Moldovan law enforcement
05:35 PM • 13506 views
Tomorrow, several regions of Ukraine will experience power outages: how many queues will be without "light"
Exclusive
02:19 PM • 17147 views
Imposing sanctions against Rosneft and Lukoil: expert explained how it will affect the global oil market
October 23, 11:30 AM • 29236 views
Ukraine to face weather change tomorrow: forecaster predicts moderate rains and stormy winds
October 23, 11:05 AM • 25738 views
NBU maintained the key policy rate at 15.5%: explains it by supporting the foreign exchange market and savings amid inflation risks
October 23, 10:56 AM • 43281 views
Financial hole in the State Biotechnological University: how Kudryashov's corruption schemes are destroying one of Ukraine's leading agricultural universities
October 23, 10:10 AM • 38256 views
A company with a "Russian trace" still controls the repair documentation of Ukrainian helicopters. Why doesn't the government complete the investigation into Bilchuk?
Exclusive
October 23, 09:45 AM • 33835 views
Not by summer alone: where Ukrainians can go on vacation in autumnPhoto
Exclusive
October 23, 09:30 AM • 12878 views
For the third month, the court cannot consider the appeal against the closure of the case against the chief lawyer of the NBU, Zyma: the lawyer named the reasonsPhoto
October 23, 07:25 AM • 15309 views
Buried in his favorite cap: Kyiv bids farewell to the leader of the Green Grey bandPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+12°
3.9m/s
77%
745mm
Popular news
Trump to make important statement at 10:00 PM Kyiv time - White HousePhotoOctober 23, 12:16 PM • 29372 views
Kim Kardashian celebrated her 45th birthday in London in two bold looks: photosPhotoOctober 23, 12:24 PM • 27687 views
In Russia's Stavropol, at least three Russian paratroopers were "loudly" eliminated - HURVideoOctober 23, 01:02 PM • 14003 views
Cate Blanchett to receive "Icon Award" at Camerimage Festival: detailsOctober 23, 01:31 PM • 16503 views
How to surprise guests on Halloween: five recipes for a terrifyingly delicious eveningPhoto02:10 PM • 21998 views
Publications
How to surprise guests on Halloween: five recipes for a terrifyingly delicious eveningPhoto02:10 PM • 22063 views
Financial hole in the State Biotechnological University: how Kudryashov's corruption schemes are destroying one of Ukraine's leading agricultural universitiesOctober 23, 10:56 AM • 43281 views
A company with a "Russian trace" still controls the repair documentation of Ukrainian helicopters. Why doesn't the government complete the investigation into Bilchuk?October 23, 10:10 AM • 38256 views
Not by summer alone: where Ukrainians can go on vacation in autumnPhoto
Exclusive
October 23, 09:45 AM • 33835 views
"Shakhtar" - "Legia", "Samsunspor" - "Dynamo": announcement of the second round of the Conference LeaguePhotoOctober 23, 07:21 AM • 40861 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Xi Jinping
Bloggers
Emmanuel Macron
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
White House
China
State Border of Ukraine
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Don't spread betrayal where there is none": Anna Trincher got into a scandal because of a Russian-language bookPhotoVideo03:24 PM • 13782 views
Cate Blanchett to receive "Icon Award" at Camerimage Festival: detailsOctober 23, 01:31 PM • 16555 views
Kim Kardashian celebrated her 45th birthday in London in two bold looks: photosPhotoOctober 23, 12:24 PM • 27740 views
Jacob Elordi hinted at the plot of the third season of "Euphoria": what he saidVideoOctober 22, 01:53 PM • 38047 views
Jennifer Lopez spends a fortune on witchcraft to get Ben Affleck back - MediaOctober 21, 04:48 PM • 57603 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
The Diplomat
Film
Series

Russian fighter jets violated Lithuanian airspace: Nausėda called the incident a blatant violation of international law

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1142 views

Two Russian military aircraft from the Kaliningrad region violated Lithuanian airspace for 18 seconds. Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda called it a blatant violation of international law.

Russian fighter jets violated Lithuanian airspace: Nausėda called the incident a blatant violation of international law

Two Russian military aircraft from the Kaliningrad region on Thursday broke into Lithuanian airspace, violating the country's state border. The incident, which lasted only 18 seconds, has already caused a harsh reaction from Vilnius. This was written on his X social media page by the country's president, Gitanas Nausėda, UNN reports.

Details

As reported, the incursion occurred around 6:00 PM near the city of Kybartai, which borders the Kaliningrad region of the Russian Federation. According to the military, a Russian Su-30 fighter jet and an Il-78 refueling aircraft, which were likely conducting a training flight in Russian airspace, flew approximately 700 meters deep into Lithuanian territory and remained there for about 18 seconds before returning to Kaliningrad.

NATO forces immediately reacted to the violation: two Eurofighter Typhoon fighter jets of the Spanish Air Force, which are performing the Alliance's air policing mission in the Baltics, were scrambled.

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda sharply condemned Moscow's actions, stating that they threaten regional security and necessitate strengthening defense.

This evening, Russian military aircraft violated Lithuanian airspace. This is a blatant violation of international law and the territorial integrity of Lithuania. This once again confirms the importance of strengthening the readiness of European air defense forces.

— Nausėda emphasized.

The Lithuanian military handed over all information about the incident to NATO, and the country's Ministry of Foreign Affairs is preparing a diplomatic protest to Russia.

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
Technology
Social network
War in Ukraine
The Diplomat
State Border of Ukraine
Il-78
Kaliningrad Oblast
Gitanas Nausėda
Sukhoi Su-30
Eurofighter Typhoon
NATO
Lithuania
Spain
Ukraine