Russian fighter jets violated Lithuanian airspace: Nausėda called the incident a blatant violation of international law

Two Russian military aircraft from the Kaliningrad region on Thursday broke into Lithuanian airspace, violating the country's state border. The incident, which lasted only 18 seconds, has already caused a harsh reaction from Vilnius. This was written on his X social media page by the country's president, Gitanas Nausėda, UNN reports.

As reported, the incursion occurred around 6:00 PM near the city of Kybartai, which borders the Kaliningrad region of the Russian Federation. According to the military, a Russian Su-30 fighter jet and an Il-78 refueling aircraft, which were likely conducting a training flight in Russian airspace, flew approximately 700 meters deep into Lithuanian territory and remained there for about 18 seconds before returning to Kaliningrad.

NATO forces immediately reacted to the violation: two Eurofighter Typhoon fighter jets of the Spanish Air Force, which are performing the Alliance's air policing mission in the Baltics, were scrambled.

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda sharply condemned Moscow's actions, stating that they threaten regional security and necessitate strengthening defense.

This evening, Russian military aircraft violated Lithuanian airspace. This is a blatant violation of international law and the territorial integrity of Lithuania. This once again confirms the importance of strengthening the readiness of European air defense forces.