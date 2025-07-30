In Lithuania, the search for a drone that flew in from Belarus continues for the third day

In Lithuania, the military continues for the third day to search for a drone that could have entered the country's territory through Belarus. This was reported by army spokeswoman Indre Pilkauskaite on LRT radio, according to UNN.

The search for the drone resumed this morning – she noted.

According to the spokeswoman, search efforts are focused approximately 20 kilometers north of Kaunas. An Air Force helicopter and military police are involved in the search, and local residents have also been interviewed.

Over 100 people have been interviewed during these days. A peacetime operational group and a demining group are on constant standby, and if an object is found, they will be deployed to isolate and neutralize it. – she added.

