Lithuanian authorities are strengthening border security to protect citizens from the drone threat - LRT

Kyiv • UNN

 • 560 views

Lithuanian police received dozens of reports about an unknown object in the air, likely a drone from Belarus, spotted near Vilnius. The version that it is a disoriented Ukrainian air defense drone is being considered, and searches are ongoing in central Lithuania.

Lithuanian authorities are strengthening border security to protect citizens from the drone threat - LRT

On Monday morning, Lithuanian police received dozens of reports about an unknown object in the air - presumably a drone that flew in from Belarus. It was last seen near Vilnius at an altitude of 200 m. This was reported by the Minister of Internal Affairs of Lithuania, Vladislav Kondratovich, writes UNN with reference to LRT.

Details

This morning, we received a call to the general emergency number from a local resident about an unidentified object that may have crossed or entered Lithuanian airspace. It was presumably an unmanned aerial vehicle. The police, after consulting with the authorities, decided to report a possible danger, if detected, and not to approach it

- the minister noted.

The version being considered is that it is a Ukrainian air defense drone that became disoriented. The search for the apparatus continues in central Lithuania, particularly north of Kaunas. The authorities ask citizens not to approach suspicious objects and to report them by calling 112.

Although border guards regularly detect contraband drones, this apparatus was not detected - the Lithuanian border service does not have an air space surveillance system. Because of this, the government announced increased border control: the purchase of new radars, acoustic sensors, and the creation of a joint information system for the army, police, and border guards are planned.

Not only radars, but also acoustic systems, a joint information system with border guards, police, and Emergency Service troops. This is what we will build. I think we know which way we need to go

- the minister emphasized.

On Tuesday, a meeting will be held with the president and representatives of law enforcement agencies regarding the strategy for strengthening security in connection with the threat from drones.

