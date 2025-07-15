$41.840.05
48.900.06
ukenru
The aviation industry holds the sky: Ukraine can become a technological outpost or lose another strategic sphere
Exclusive
12:51 PM • 24013 views
The aviation industry holds the sky: Ukraine can become a technological outpost or lose another strategic sphere
10:57 AM • 49026 views
How much will studying abroad cost Ukrainians: top 10 foreign universities
10:52 AM • 32482 views
Parliament approved the extension of mobilization - MP
10:23 AM • 55209 views
2.5 million for bribery accused: Ukrainians fund comfort of MP Kuzminykh
Exclusive
July 15, 07:14 AM • 42402 views
Increased pressure from Trump will not affect Putin's plans - political scientist
July 15, 06:35 AM • 90296 views
Personnel reshuffles: MP revealed possible composition of the new Cabinet of Ministers
July 14, 06:23 PM • 69813 views
"Colossal experience will definitely be useful": Zelenskyy hinted at Shmyhal's appointment as Minister of Defense
July 14, 03:55 PM • 95937 views
17 Patriot systems are already being prepared for shipment to Ukraine - Trump
July 14, 03:24 PM • 75894 views
Trump announces 100% tariffs on Russia if no ceasefire agreement in Ukraine within 50 days
July 14, 03:00 PM • 56207 views
To be announced soon: Svyrydenko on proposals for cabinet members
EU Commissioner called on Baltic states to create a drone shield

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1860 views

EU Commissioner Andrius Kubilius calls on Lithuania and the Baltic states to create a drone shield and establish mass production of drones after a Russian "Gerbera" drone flew into Lithuanian territory. He emphasizes the need to train specialists for rapid drone production.

EU Commissioner called on Baltic states to create a drone shield

European Commissioner for Defence and Space Andrius Kubilius calls on Lithuania and other Baltic countries to create a drone barrier and establish mass production of drones. He made the relevant statement after a Russian Gerbera drone flew into Lithuanian territory from Belarus last week, UNN reports with reference to Delfi.

This shows that the possibility of such a drone penetrating Lithuanian territory exists. Is Lithuania ready to defend itself against such drones, does it have sufficient capabilities? This question remains unanswered. Therefore, I always urge Lithuania and the countries of the region to take care of creating a so-called eastern border protection plan, a physical protection plan, primarily by installing a whole series of physical barriers on the ground. In my opinion, such a plan should include not only a physical border, but also the creation of a drone barrier.

- noted the European Commissioner.

In May last year, then-Lithuanian Interior Minister Agnė Bilotaitė announced that the countries of the region had agreed to create a so-called drone barrier, for which unmanned aerial vehicles would be used to monitor the border section. Anti-drone systems will also be used, which make it possible to stop enemy countries from using drones for smuggling.

However, as of early March this year, Lithuania and Estonia have not received EU funding for this project. According to Kubilius, there are "not too many" signs of Lithuania and the Baltic countries' readiness to repel possible drone attacks from Russia.

Therefore, today it is not so much about producing drones or buying them and storing them in a warehouse, but about training and preparing teams of specialists who could very quickly produce the necessary number of drones for this barrier.

- said Kubilius.

Addition

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius stated that the German military is ready to defend NATO's eastern flank, including Lithuania, from a possible Russian attack. Germany has already realized the need for rearmament and increased defense spending.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

News of the WorldTechnologies
Belarus
Andrius Kubilius
NATO
European Union
Boris Pistorius
Lithuania
Germany
Tesla
