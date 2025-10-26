Not only closing the border with Belarus: Lithuania considers restricting transit to Kaliningrad

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda stated that the country should consider restricting transit to Kaliningrad and a long-term closure of the border with Belarus. This is reported by UNN with reference to LRT.

Details

The Lithuanian president assessed recent incidents and disruptions at the country's airports as a hybrid attack against Lithuania, which must be responded to with both symmetrical and asymmetrical means.

In the coming days, the government is to propose ways to respond. Among the options to be considered are a long-term closure of the border with Belarus and restrictions on transit to Kaliningrad, the report says.

Gitanas Nausėda is also convening an interdepartmental meeting on Tuesday, October 28.

Recall

On Friday, October 24, Lithuania closed two of its largest airports and checkpoints on the border with Belarus. This decision was preceded by the suspension of operations at Vilnius and Kaunas airports due to balloons flying from Belarus.