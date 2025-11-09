Vilnius Airport operations temporarily suspended due to a balloon

On Saturday at 8:45 PM, air traffic at Vilnius Airport was temporarily suspended due to a threat related to a weather balloon. The airport resumed operations at 9:50 PM. This was reported by Delfi, according to UNN.

Details

According to preliminary information, the decision to impose restrictions in the airspace was made due to a balloon heading towards Vilnius Airport. The restrictions are valid until 11:45 PM. - reported the National Crisis Management Center.

Lukas Paškevičius, a representative of the Minister of Transport, stated that on Saturday evening, after the temporary suspension of flights at Vilnius Airport, the restrictions were lifted in record time.

According to him, on Saturday from 8:45 PM, air traffic was temporarily suspended due to weather balloons heading towards the airport. Services reported that it would take about three hours to normalize the situation – the restrictions were imposed until 11:45 PM. However, to minimize the impact on passengers and ensure flight safety, the airspace was opened earlier – at 9:50 PM.

Recall

Vilnius Airport was temporarily closed due to an unknown drone, which turned out to be a civilian drone. The airspace was reopened at 10:18 AM local time.