Latvia withdraws from Istanbul Convention: Saeima approves bill after hours of debate

$42.080.01
48.980.00
ukenru
10:19 PM • 1158 views
Russians hit a nine-story building in Sumy, there are wounded and destruction - OVAPhoto
October 30, 04:50 PM • 15318 views
Restrictions will be in effect around the clock in all regions: how long will the power be cut off in Ukraine tomorrow?
Exclusive
October 30, 04:31 PM • 27622 views
MP-bribe taker Andriy Odarchenko removed from the post of head of the Academic Council of the State Biotechnological University
October 30, 03:59 PM • 20999 views
On October 29, the occupiers struck the TV tower in the center of Chernihiv: residents are advised not to approach the structure
October 30, 01:07 PM • 25478 views
Power outage schedules are returning across Ukraine: what is known
Exclusive
October 30, 11:00 AM • 53354 views
Preferential taxation of electric vehicles: will the price increase if benefits are canceled, and what will happen to the market?
October 30, 10:30 AM • 10634 views
Almost 100,000 young men left Ukraine after rules were relaxed - The Telegraph
October 30, 10:37 AM • 27089 views
Syrskyi refutes Russian claims of "blockade" in Pokrovsk and Kupyansk, made a number of decisions regarding the Pokrovsk direction
Exclusive
October 30, 10:10 AM • 24548 views
The contract with MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko, who is the rector of the State Biotechnological University, should be terminated – member of the SBTU Academic CouncilPhoto
Exclusive
October 30, 08:02 AM • 28055 views
China's goals: expert assesses the likelihood of Beijing's participation in negotiations on the war in Ukraine
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+10°
4m/s
88%
745mm
Popular news
Ministry of Digital Transformation launched Basic Social Assistance: how to apply through "Diia"October 30, 03:09 PM • 5766 views
Trump hints at major oil and gas deal with China after easing trade conflictOctober 30, 03:14 PM • 18577 views
Shots fired at Kremenchuk TCC, injured reported - social mediaOctober 30, 03:42 PM • 7990 views
Prince William and Kate won the court case: French magazine punished for publishing private photos of the coupleOctober 30, 06:12 PM • 7014 views
King of Britain stripped Prince Andrew of his title: now he is Andrew Mountbatten Windsor07:41 PM • 4132 views
Publications
"Pharmacy desert": on the socio-economic consequences of reducing the number of pharmacies in Ukraine October 30, 11:42 AM • 37857 views
Preferential taxation of electric vehicles: will the price increase if benefits are canceled, and what will happen to the market?
Exclusive
October 30, 11:00 AM • 53352 views
Winter holidays in 2026: when and how long will schoolchildren in Ukraine rest?October 30, 08:40 AM • 51030 views
Acting Rector of DSTU Andriy Kudryashov "forgot" to declare cohabitant and expensive gifts: what NACP should checkPhoto
Exclusive
October 29, 12:54 PM • 112143 views
New trade rules between Ukraine and the EU come into force today: which quotas for agricultural products will increasePhotoOctober 29, 11:54 AM • 101729 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
António Guterres
Robert De Niro
Musician
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Great Britain
Sudan
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
King of Britain stripped Prince Andrew of his title: now he is Andrew Mountbatten Windsor07:41 PM • 4214 views
Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco celebrated a month of marriage: how the stars' vacation in California wentOctober 29, 03:50 PM • 42231 views
Jamie Lee Curtis revealed how she "accidentally" got into actingOctober 29, 01:18 PM • 48475 views
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry enjoyed a date night, attending a 2025 World Series game in Los AngelesPhotoVideoOctober 29, 08:05 AM • 71836 views
The Weeknd buys Florida estate for $50 million, setting a recordPhotoOctober 29, 06:46 AM • 75492 views
Actual
Technology
The Guardian
The Diplomat
Social network
Film

Latvia withdraws from Istanbul Convention: Saeima approves bill after hours of debate

Kyiv • UNN

 • 292 views

On October 30, the Saeima of Latvia adopted a bill on the country's withdrawal from the Istanbul Convention. 56 deputies voted for denunciation, 32 against, and two abstained.

Latvia withdraws from Istanbul Convention: Saeima approves bill after hours of debate

The Saeima of Latvia on Thursday, October 30, adopted a bill on the country's withdrawal from the Istanbul Convention – an international document of the Council of Europe designed to prevent violence against women and domestic violence. This was reported by Delfi, writes UNN.

Details

After more than 12 hours of fierce debate, 56 deputies voted for denunciation, 32 against, and two abstained. President Edgars Rinkēvičs now has 10 days to sign the law or return it for reconsideration. Earlier, 15 European countries expressed concern about Latvia's intentions to withdraw from the convention.

The majority of votes were provided by deputies of the coalition Union of Greens and Farmers together with the opposition factions "Latvia First", National Alliance, "United List" and "Stability". The Prime Minister's "New Unity" and "Progressives" voted against, and their amendments to the bill were rejected by the Foreign Affairs Committee.

Terrorist attacks prepared on behalf of Russia: four people detained in Latvia27.10.25, 14:37 • 4266 views

The debates, which lasted from 10:00 to 22:00, showed a significant gap between supporters of denunciation, who at the first reading defended the "social field", and opponents, who actively spoke during the second reading.

Latvia's withdrawal from the Istanbul Convention will be an important signal for Europe, as the document remains a key mechanism for protecting women from violence and domestic aggression in the region.

Mass protest held in Riga against Latvia's withdrawal from the Istanbul Convention29.10.25, 22:34 • 4480 views

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
Edgars Rinkēvičs
Riga
Council of Europe
Latvia
Europe