Estonia begins construction of bunkers on the border with Russia

02:21 PM • 5976 views
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
02:08 PM • 7614 views
Due to Russian attacks on Odesa region, traffic on the border with Moldova is complicated: border guards announced alternative routes
12:39 PM • 10795 views
Issue is not a deficit of aircraft, but of pilots: Zelenskyy commented on the need for Polish MiG-29s
12:26 PM • 13359 views
How Odesa has been living without electricity for a week: rescuers showed photosVideo
12:10 PM • 11261 views
Ukraine offered Poland cooperation in drone countermeasures and maritime security
11:39 AM • 16788 views
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
11:08 AM • 10468 views
SBU for the first time hit a tanker of the Russian "shadow fleet" in the neutral waters of the Mediterranean SeaVideo
10:10 AM • 8028 views
Putin's "Direct Line" in 2025: The dictator made new false statements and refused to end the warVideo
December 19, 09:00 AM • 24097 views
A perfect storm for gold and a silver 'hype' in 2025: should Ukrainians invest in metals in 2026?
December 19, 06:45 AM • 20245 views
Compensation for military personnel of 50% of the first installment under the eOselia program: the government has not yet developed the relevant procedure
Russian border guards crossed the control line on the border between Estonia and RussiaDecember 19, 05:23 AM
Military units started testing the "Property" system: what is envisioned09:27 AM
In Odesa region, after the Russian attack, traffic on the Odesa-Reni highway is stopped, a number of checkpoints on the border are closed: what you need to know10:04 AM
Three trade union leaders received suspicions for millions in embezzlement "for Bukovel, christenings, alcohol": Prosecutor General Kravchenko released recordings of the defendants' conversationsVideo10:41 AM
Sponsor of Odesa ex-mayor Hurvits and friend of regionalist Kivalov: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is linked to patient deaths. Part 4Photo11:05 AM
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
02:21 PM • 6042 views
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
11:39 AM • 16810 views
Sponsor of Odesa ex-mayor Hurvits and friend of regionalist Kivalov: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is linked to patient deaths. Part 4Photo11:05 AM
A perfect storm for gold and a silver 'hype' in 2025: should Ukrainians invest in metals in 2026?
December 19, 09:00 AM • 24114 views
General astrological trends for 2026: a time of great changes and new opportunities
December 18, 03:30 PM • 50568 views
How to prepare for New Year 2026: plan and tipsDecember 18, 11:44 AM
20 days to become the First Lady of the USA: a trailer for a documentary about Melania Trump has been releasedVideoDecember 17, 07:12 PM
"More questions than answers": a mysterious trailer for Steven Spielberg's new film has been releasedVideoDecember 17, 04:22 PM
Trump says new White House ballroom could cost $400 millionDecember 17, 12:18 PM
Owner of NBA star Michael Jordan's estate plans to turn it into a museumPhotoVideoDecember 17, 06:16 AM
Estonia begins construction of bunkers on the border with Russia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 9384 views

Estonia has begun the construction of the first five of 600 defensive bunkers on the border with the Russian Federation, which are to be built by the end of 2027. These structures are designed to protect soldiers from artillery shells and are part of the Baltic defense line against potential attacks.

Estonia begins construction of bunkers on the border with Russia

Estonia has begun construction of bunkers on the border with Russia to protect against possible attacks, planning to build up to 600 structures by 2027 as part of the Baltic defense line. This is reported by DW, according to UNN.

Details

According to DW, work has begun on the construction of the first five structures, with which Estonia plans to protect its border from possible attacks from the Russian Federation.

In the coming months, another 23 protective bunkers are expected to be built, the Estonian Centre for Defense Investments in Tallinn reported. In total, up to 600 bunkers are planned to be built by the end of 2027 

- the report says.

It is noted that they will be primarily designed to protect soldiers from direct hits of 152-mm artillery shells. An anti-tank ditch 3.4 km long is also planned.

"The construction of bunkers is part of the creation of the Baltic defense line, with which the Baltic countries seek to protect themselves from potential attacks. Thus, the governments of Tallinn, Riga, and Vilnius are reacting to Russian aggression against Ukraine, which they consider a direct threat to national security," DW writes.

Recall

Leaders of eight EU countries bordering Russia will demand targeted defense funding in the bloc's next long-term budget at a summit in Helsinki. This is due to growing concerns about Russia's aggressive actions, which are testing their borders.

Europe fears war expansion if Russia wins in Ukraine - WSJ17.12.25, 08:35 • 24321 view

Vita Zelenetska

News of the World
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Skirmishes
State Border of Ukraine
Riga
Vilnius
Tallinn
Estonia
Ukraine