Estonia begins construction of bunkers on the border with Russia

Estonia has begun construction of bunkers on the border with Russia to protect against possible attacks, planning to build up to 600 structures by 2027 as part of the Baltic defense line. This is reported by DW, according to UNN.

Details

According to DW, work has begun on the construction of the first five structures, with which Estonia plans to protect its border from possible attacks from the Russian Federation.

In the coming months, another 23 protective bunkers are expected to be built, the Estonian Centre for Defense Investments in Tallinn reported. In total, up to 600 bunkers are planned to be built by the end of 2027 - the report says.

It is noted that they will be primarily designed to protect soldiers from direct hits of 152-mm artillery shells. An anti-tank ditch 3.4 km long is also planned.

"The construction of bunkers is part of the creation of the Baltic defense line, with which the Baltic countries seek to protect themselves from potential attacks. Thus, the governments of Tallinn, Riga, and Vilnius are reacting to Russian aggression against Ukraine, which they consider a direct threat to national security," DW writes.

Recall

Leaders of eight EU countries bordering Russia will demand targeted defense funding in the bloc's next long-term budget at a summit in Helsinki. This is due to growing concerns about Russia's aggressive actions, which are testing their borders.

