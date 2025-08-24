$41.220.00
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Carney to tour Europe: Canadian PM heads to Poland, Germany, and Latvia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 90 views

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney will hold official meetings in Warsaw, Berlin, and Riga on August 25–27. The main topics of the visit are strengthening transatlantic relations, developing strategic industries, and unwavering support for Ukraine.

Carney to tour Europe: Canadian PM heads to Poland, Germany, and Latvia

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney will hold official meetings in Warsaw, Berlin, and Riga on August 25–27. The main topics of the visit are strengthening transatlantic relations, developing strategic sectors, and unwavering support for Ukraine. This was reported on the official website of the Government of Canada, according to UNN.

Details

Prime Minister Mark Carney announced that he will visit Poland, Germany, and Latvia from August 25 to 27, 2025. He will focus on strengthening relations with European allies and developing cooperation in key areas, including trade, energy, critical minerals, and collective defense.

- the post says.

In Warsaw, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney will discuss with his Polish counterparts the development of partnerships in trade, energy, and defense, and will meet with business leaders to promote joint projects, particularly in the aerospace industry. In Berlin, Carney will hold talks with Chancellor Friedrich Merz on economic cooperation and global security, and will meet with corporate executives to attract investments and strengthen supply chains of critical resources.

In Riga, the Prime Minister will discuss with the Latvian leadership the deepening of trade and defense relations and will visit Canadian military personnel involved in Operation "ASSURANCE" - Canada's largest overseas mission.

Recall

Earlier, UNN wrote that Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney arrived in Kyiv on Ukraine's Independence Day. He stated Canada's readiness to strengthen support and fight for peace for Ukrainians.

Alona Utkina

PoliticsNews of the World
Mark Carney
Riga
Latvia
Friedrich Merz
Warsaw
Canada
Europe
Germany
Ukraine
Berlin
Kyiv
Poland